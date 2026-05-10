CSK vs LSG IPL 2026: Check Chennai Weather Forecast As Super Kings Welcome Lucknow Super Giant

Chennai Super Kings will square off against Lucknow Super Giant in match 53 of 2026 Indian Premier League at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Five-time champions CSK are currently sixth in the standings, while LSG continue to languish at the bottom of the points table. LSG's playoff hopes are all but over, whereas CSK must win at least three of their remaining four matches to secure a top-four finish and keep their playoff-qualification hopes alive.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai head into this fixture on the back of a comfortable 8-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. Rishabh Pant's LSG, too, tasted a rare success this season as they defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 9 runs in a rain-affected game.

As the two teams gear up for this fixture, we look at Chennai's weather forecast for the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department Chennai is likely to experience partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm on Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 31°C, while minimum temperature will be around 25°C.

This being the day game, Chennai's excessive heat and humidity is likely to affect those present at the ground.

Wait for Dhoni continues...

Former CSK captain MS Dhoni hasn't played a game all season as his prolonged struggle with fitness continues. There is little clarity around Dhoni's participation in this contest. Chennai have four league games remaining and if 2026 is going to be his swansong season, then he doesn't have much time left.

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