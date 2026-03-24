‘Wavering’ Chiesa Sent Home: Gattuso Drops Italy Star Over Mentality Concerns Before World Cup Playoff

With the mercury rising ahead of a decisive World Cup playoff, Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso has sparked controversy by sending Federico Chiesa back home saying, “not every player has the same frame of mind".

Four-time world champions Italy are fighting to avoid the ignominy of missing out on a third consecutive World Cup. The Azzuri take on Northern Ireland in a play-off semi-final on Thursday. If they win, Italy will then take on either Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina in a play-off final on March 31 for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On March 20, Gattuso announced his 28-man squad ahead of these crucial set of fixtures, surprisingly including Chiesa, who has struggled for regular game time at Anfield this season. The 28-year-old last played for Italy at the 2024 Euros in their last-16 exit against Switzerland.

However, the Italian Football Federation confirmed on March 23 that Chiesa had been released from the national team camp due to "minor physical issues" following medical checks at Coverciano. The winger has reportedly been dealing with recurring muscular discomfort linked to a previous injury he suffered at Liverpool.

Although, Gattuso's remarks in his pre-match press conference shifted the narrative sharply.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: RCB's Yash Dayal Ruled Out Amid Sexual-Exploitation Cases

The 2006 World-Cup winning midfielder, has a policy of keeping injured players within the squad to build cohesion. However, this time, Gattuso made an exception by letting Chiesa depart. Players such as Sandro Tonali, Gianluca Scamacca and Alessandro Bastoni, all carrying fitness concerns, still remain with the team.

"Not every player has the same frame of mind," Gattuso said, when pushed about Chiesa's departure. “When I hear that someone is wavering, that's when I know I need to make a choice. We decided it together. He felt he wasn't up to it and he went home."

The use of the word "wavering" has been widely interpreted in Italian media as a direct questioning of Chiesa's mental readiness for a high-pressure fixture. Gattuso, known for his combative approach as a player, has consistently emphasised resilience and psychological strength as non-negotiables.

This reported fall-out isn't an isolated incident either as Chiesa had previously declined multiple call-ups citing personal reasons, straining his relationship with the manager. His limited game time at Liverpool, where he has played just 673 minutes this season, has further raised concerns over his match sharpness.

The decision also reflects the broader tactical and emotional context. Italy are under intense pressure, as evidenced by the coach's own words, "It's undeniable that there's nervousness. Only someone without blood running through their veins wouldn't feel it. But we need to do a good job of transmitting a lot of positivity.”

In Chiesa's place, Bologna's 25-year-old winger Nicolo Cambiaghi has been called up, with Gattuso prioritising energy, adaptability and what he views as a stronger competitive mindset.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: RCB Tickets Go Live For First Home Game As Champions — Here's How To Book

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.