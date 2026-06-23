England vs Ghana Live Streaming: Team News, Likely Lineups; How To Watch World Cup Match On TV, Online?

England and Ghana will look to seal qualification for the Round of 16 when they face off in a Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 23.

Both sides made winning starts to their campaigns at the expanded 48-team tournament. Harry Kane scored twice, while Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford added second-half goals as England produced an impressive attacking display to beat 2018 runners-up Croatia 4-2.

Kane's brace, including a penalty, saw him equal Gary Lineker's England World Cup scoring record of 10 goals. However, defensive concerns remained after England conceded twice. Meanwhile, Caleb Yirenkyi scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Ghana edged Panama 1-0 in their tournament opener.

Match Time, Venue

The match begins at 1:30 a.m. IST on Wednesday. The Boston Stadium will be the venue for this fixture.

Referee

Said Martinez will be the referee for this game.

Head-to-Head

Ghana and England have played each other only once. It was an international friendly played in 2011 and it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Form Guide

England: W-W-W-L-D-W

Ghana: W-D-L-L-L-W

England Squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

Defenders: Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Jarell Quansah, Nico O'Reilly, Dan Burn, Djed Spence

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers, Kobbie Mainoo, Eberechi Eze

Forwards: Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon

Possible Playing 11: Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

Ghana Squad

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman, Derrick Luckassen, Gideon Mensah, Marvin Senaya, Alidu Seidu , Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, Kojo Oppong Peprah

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kwasi Sibo, Augustine Boakye, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Elisha Owusu

Forwards: Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Prince Kwabena Adu, Iñaki Williams, Jordan Ayew

Possible Playing 11: Benjamin Asare; Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah; Caleb Yirenky, Thomas Partey; Abdul Fatawu, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo; Jordan Ayew

Coach: Carlos Queiroz

Players to Watch

Harry Kane (England): Striker Harry Kane was in phenomenal form during the club season for Bayern Munich where he scored 61 goals and provided seven assists in just 51 appearances. He continued his good form in the World Cup and has already netted two goals. Kane will be pivotal in Tuchel's plans as England look to score goals and dominate the opposition.

Striker Harry Kane was in phenomenal form during the club season for Bayern Munich where he scored 61 goals and provided seven assists in just 51 appearances. He continued his good form in the World Cup and has already netted two goals. Kane will be pivotal in Tuchel's plans as England look to score goals and dominate the opposition. Antoine Semenyo (Ghana): Antonie Semenyo was electrifying in the past Premier League campaign where he netted 17 goals and provided 4 assists in 37 appearances for his former club Bournemouth and current team Manchester City.Semenyo is yet to score his first World Cup goal.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The England vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The England vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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