FIFA World Cup 2026: Ousmane Dembele Sets French Record With Hat-Trick Against Norway

Ousmane Dembele gave France a blazing start against Norway in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I encounter, scoring a sensational first-half hat-trick as France took a commanding 3-1 lead at Boston Stadium on Friday. The winger completed his treble inside 32 minutes to set a new record for the fastest World Cup hat-trick by a French player.

Dembele needed just seven minutes to open the scoring. Collecting the ball on the right flank, he weaved past a cluster of Norwegian defenders before firing a powerful right-footed effort beyond goalkeeper Egil Selvik to hand Les Bleus the early advantage.

The Paris Saint-Germain star doubled France's lead in the 20th minute with another moment of brilliance. Receiving the ball in a similar position on the right, Dembele this time shifted it onto his left foot before curling a precise finish into the far corner, leaving Selvik with no chance.

Norway briefly found a route back into the contest when midfielder Thelo Aasgaard reduced the deficit just over a minute later. However, Dembele ensured the momentum swung straight back in France's favour. In the 32nd minute, he collected possession on the right once more, glided beyond several defenders and bent another superb left-footed strike into the far corner to complete a memorable first-half hat-trick.

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The treble set a new French World Cup record. By scoring all three goals inside the opening 32 minutes, Dembele registered the fastest World Cup hat-trick ever by a France player. He also became only the third French footballer to score a World Cup hat-trick, joining Just Fontaine, who achieved the feat twice during the 1958 tournament, and Kylian Mbappe, who netted a hat-trick in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina.

The hat-trick marked another milestone in Dembele's resurgent World Cup campaign. The France forward ended his long wait for a goal on football's biggest stage by scoring against Iraq in France's previous Group I match, his first World Cup strike after 11 appearances across the 2018, 2022 and 2026 tournaments. He has now followed that up with his first World Cup hat-trick against Norway.

Both France and Norway entered the contest having already secured qualification for the Round of 32, with top spot in Group I the only prize still at stake. The group winners are set to receive a more favourable knockout draw by facing one of the tournament's best third-placed teams, while the runners-up could be handed a significantly tougher path.

Norway, with Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard starting on the bench, threatened briefly through Aasgaard's goal, but France controlled much of the opening period. Selvik also produced several important saves, including denying Desire Doue late in the half, as Didier Deschamps' side went into the interval with a 3-1 advantage.

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