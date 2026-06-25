FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Matchday 3 Highlights: South Africa Shock South Korea

The third and the final match-day of Group A saw co-hosts Mexico play Czech Republic in the Mexico City with South Africa taking on South Korea simultaneously in Monterrey.

Here is how the two games panned out:

South Africa shock South Korea to qualify for the knock-outs for the first time

South Africa secured a historic place in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time defeating South Korea 1-0, thanks to Thapelo Maseko's second-half winner. Maseko fired a low shot into the bottom corner in the 63rd minute to seal victory and send Bafana Bafana into the last 32 after finishing second in Group A behind Mexico. The result means South Africa will face co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on June 28, while South Korea, who finished on three points, remain in contention to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams. The achievement marks a significant milestone for South Africa, who failed to progress beyond the group stage in their previous World Cup appearances in 1998, 2002 and 2010.

South Korea enjoyed the majority of possession and created the better chances early on, with Kim Min-jae's header cleared off the line and Lee Kang-in firing over from close range. However, South Africa gradually settled into the contest and came close through Maseko before goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu produced an excellent double save to keep the scores level. Even the introduction of captain Son Heung-min at halftime failed to spark the South Koreans, who struggled to break down a disciplined South African defence. The decisive moment arrived when Moremi threaded a perfectly weighted pass to Maseko, who shifted the ball onto his left foot and calmly slotted home. South Africa coach Hugo Broos praised his side's tactical discipline after the match, describing the qualification as a historic achievement following five years of work with the team.

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Mexico round-up group-stage with a 3-0 win over Czech Republic

Mexico maintained their perfect record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic, completing the group stage with three wins from three matches. Having already secured top spot in Group A, the co-hosts showed no signs of easing off at the Estadio Azteca, condemning the Czechs to a bottom-place finish and elimination from the tournament. After a dull first half, Mexico came to life after the break as Mateo Chavez broke the deadlock in the 55th minute before Julian Quinones doubled the advantage six minutes later. Substitute Alvaro Fidalgo added a spectacular third deep into stoppage time to seal an emphatic win. Mexico coach Javier Aguirre praised his side's display, although he stressed there was still room for improvement.

Mexico's impressive start to the tournament has reignited hopes among supporters that the team can finally end its long wait for a World Cup quarter-final appearance, a feat they have not achieved since 1986. Unbeaten in 11 matches and backed by passionate home support, El Tri have looked increasingly convincing, with their defence becoming the first to keep three clean sheets in the group stage since Uruguay in 2018.

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Teenage midfielder Gilberto Mora, just 17 years old, continued to impress with another mature performance and played a key role in Mexico's second goal. The night also featured an emotional moment as veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa made a late appearance to earn his 154th international cap and feature in his sixth World Cup, drawing one of the loudest cheers from the Azteca crowd.

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