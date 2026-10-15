F1 Meets MotoGP: Max Verstappen, Valentino Rossi To Race At GT World Challenge On Saturday

Four-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen is heading back to GT racing this Saturday, October 17, for the season finale of the GT World Challenge Europe at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimão, Portugal.

Verstappen arrives on the back of consecutive F1 victories at the Malaysian and Singapore Grands Prix.

The 29-year-old will drive the #3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo of Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing in the three-hour Endurance Cup finale.

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He will share the car with full-season Verstappen Racing driver Chris Lulham and experienced British endurance racer Ben Barnicoat. The trio will take on a field of more than 60 GT3 cars representing 10 manufacturers.

The GT Racing Grid Is Shared by Verstappen and Rossi

Along with Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen, nine-time motorcycle racing world champion Valentino Rossi will race for Team WRT in the #46 BMW M4 GT3 Evo in the season finale.

After retiring from MotoGP, five years ago, at the end of 2021, Rossi made a name for himself in GT racing, participating in international races with BMW.

His participation with Verstappen unites two of the most well-known names in motorsport from MotoGP and Formula 1.

What Verstappen Said

“I am looking forward to it, it is going to be a busy seven weeks, but I will enjoy it. Let's see what we can do at Portimão." Max Verstappen said.

"I love the track and being in Portugal, so we will try to have a good weekend,”he added.

In addition to his Formula 1 obligations, Verstappen has been pursuing sportscar racing more and more.

He participated in the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring earlier this year with well-known GT drivers Lucas Auer, Dani Juncadella, and Jules Gounon.

With three drivers sharing a single car during the three-hour race, Portimão offers Verstappen another chance to battle against specialised endurance racers.

Event Details

● Event: GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS — Endurance Cup Finale

● Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

● Race Start: 9:30 PM IST

● Circuit: Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

● Format: Three-hour endurance race

● Verstappen's Car: #3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo

● Verstappen's Teammates: Chris Lulham and Ben Barnicoat

● Live Broadcast: Red Bull TV and Red Bull Motorsports YouTube

● Additional Feed: Dedicated Max Verstappen onboard stream on Red Bull Motorsports YouTube

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