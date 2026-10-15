Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn's Film Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

Drishyam: The Conclusion is showing no signs of slowing down, with the Ajay Devgn-starrer continuing its run at the box office.

Box Office Collection Day 14

Drishyam: The Conclusion has registered Rs 4.13 crore in gross earnings so far on Day 14. According to TrackTollywood, the film is running at 8.4% occupancy, with 170,798 tickets sold across 9,990 shows in 1,696 theatres and 600 cities. Its India gross has now climbed to Rs 403.53 crore.

The Hindi version made up the entire Day 14 collection, recording 8.4% occupancy. In the format-wise breakdown, 2D brought in Rs 4.05 crore with 8.4% occupancy from 9,927 shows and 169,045 tickets. IMAX 2D recorded Rs 7.34 lakh at 9.1% occupancy across 63 shows, with 1,753 tickets sold.

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Day-Wise Collection

TrackTollywood reports that Drishyam: The Conclusion opened with Rs 77.55 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 66.06 crore on Day 2. It then rose to Rs 75.15 crore on Day 3 before falling to Rs 24.83 crore on Day 4. The collection declined further over the next three days, with Rs 23.33 crore on Day 5, Rs 18.32 crore on Day 6 and Rs 15.36 crore on Day 7, taking the first-week total to Rs 300.61 crore.

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The film collected Rs 17.49 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 32.10 crore on Day 9. Collections then stood at Rs 26.87 crore on Day 10 and dropped to Rs 7.10 crore on Day 11. The film saw a rise on Day 12 with Rs 9.06 crore before collecting Rs 6.18 crore on Day 13. On Day 14, it has earned Rs 4.13 crore so far.

All About The Film

Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third and final instalment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been central to the first two films. In the latest instalment, Vijay faces fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover the secrets he has managed to keep hidden.

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The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi. The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is presented by Star Studio18.

The crime thriller has a runtime of two hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and was released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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