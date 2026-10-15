'Love You, Bala': Tukaram Mundhe Pays Emotional Tribute To Nana Patekar At Prayer Meet | Watch Video

Tukaram Mundhe, IAS officer and Maharashtra FDA Commissioner, became emotional as he paid tribute to Nana Patekar at a prayer meeting in Mumbai. He recalled their final phone call and remembered the actor's compassion and dedication to helping farmers and those in need.

The memorial gathering, titled Aathavanitale Nana, took place on October 14 at the P. L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy complex in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area.

Tukaram Mundhe Remembers Nana Patekar

Mundhe remembered Patekar as a compassionate person who was deeply concerned about farmers and the poor, despite his strong public image. Describing him as a man of purpose, Mundhe said the actor believed in helping those in need.

“He was a truly wonderful person. He was a sensitive individual. His views on society were very straightforward. He was a man of great utility and purpose,” Mundhe said, according to ANI.

He added that Patekar always thought about ways to support the poor and improve their lives. Mundhe said he and others were trying to follow the same path.

Recalling the actor's words, Mundhe said Patekar would often ask, “What kind of man are you if you can't help your people?” He said this reflected the actor's belief that everyone should help those around them.

Mundhe recalled his final phone conversation with Patekar, who rarely called him unexpectedly. Their chat ended with the actor saying, “Love you, Bala,” words that Mundhe said continue to weigh on him as he struggles to accept his friend's death.

How They First Met?

Mundhe and Patekar first met in 2015, when Mundhe was serving as the District Collector of Solapur. Maharashtra was facing a drought at the time, and Patekar and actor Makarand Anaspure had visited the district through the NAAM Foundation to support farmers.

After learning about their visit, Mundhe requested a meeting with Patekar. The actor later visited his office and official residence, where they had lunch and spoke at length.

Mundhe remembered how Patekar's concern for farmers became clear during visits to drought-hit areas. He also said the actor's efforts had helped thousands of farmers and that such support was difficult to match even through government systems.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Fever Grips Dubai: Rajinikanth Fans Celebrate At 2:30 AM; Giant Cut-Outs Erected In Salem | Video

Film Industry Pays Tribute

Nana Patekar died on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75, after suffering a cardiac arrest in Goa. His last rites were held at his farmhouse in Pune.

The prayer meeting was organised by the Maharashtra government's Cultural Affairs Department and the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation to remember his life, work and contribution to society.

Actors Shivaji Satam, Rohini Hattangadi and Varsha Usgaonkar attended the gathering, along with filmmaker Sanjay Jadhav and director Mehul Kumar. A rangoli featuring Patekar's character from the Marathi film Natsamrat was also created as a tribute.

Patekar was known for his powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi films, as well as his work in theatre. His efforts to support farmers and people in need remain an important part of his legacy.

ALSO READ: Filmmaker Pravin Tarde Slams Bollywood Over Low Attendance At Nana Patekar's Funeral: 'Doesn't Diminish Him'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.