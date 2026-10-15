Yami Gautam seeks blessings at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir ahead of Nayyi Naveli release

Yami Gautam is preparing for the theatrical release of her upcoming film Nayyi Naveli, with the actress taking time out for a spiritual visit ahead of the film's arrival in cinemas.

Yami Gautam Visits Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

Yami Gautam visited Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on October 14, a day ahead of the release of Nayyi Naveli. Dressed in a yellow saree, she offered prayers at the Ram Lala Temple and also visited Hanuman Garhi Temple.

The actress shared glimpses of her visit on Instagram, including moments from the aarti at Maa Sarayu Ghat during Navratri. Reflecting on the experience, she wrote, “Ayodhya main Maa Sarayu ghat par aarti aur mann mein Shanti Navratri ke dino mein iss paavan nagri se aashirwad mila aur mann bhaavuk ho gaya. Ab jo kal ho so Shri Ram ki kripa.” (I received aarti and peace at Maa Sarayu Ghat in Ayodhya during the auspicious days of Navratri. My heart grew emotional, and whatever tomorrow brings, may it be through the grace of Shri Ram).

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She also wished other films releasing alongside Nayyi Naveli well and added, “With all positivity & good wishes to all the films releasing tomorrow. Nayyi Naveli releases tomorrow in cinemas.”

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Yami Gautam On Her First Ayodhya Visit

Speaking to the press, Yami revealed that it was her first visit to Ayodhya. She said she came to the city with immense devotion and considered receiving blessings there a matter of great fortune.

“This is the first time I've come to Ayodhya. I've come here with immense devotion. I've taken blessings, and this year has been very successful for our family by the grace of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.... I feel that having darshan here is a matter of great fortune,” she said.

The actress had also recently visited Patna Sahib Gurudwara, where she sought blessings and expressed gratitude for the response to the trailer of Nayyi Naveli.

About Nayyi Naveli

Nayyi Naveli is set to release in cinemas on October 16. The film is a fantasy family entertainer with elements of horror and comedy. Directed by Balaji Mohan, it stars Yami Gautam Dhar as Mohini, a newly married bride.

Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma have written the film, while GV Prakash Kumar has composed its music. The trailer, released on September 30, introduced Yami in a never-before-seen avatar.

The release follows a major achievement in Yami's career. In September 2026, she won her first National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Article 370. Her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, also received his third National Award at the same ceremony for the film, which he produced.

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