Dhanush To Enter Politics After Vijay? Buzz Grows As Fan Club Rebranded As Welfare Movement

Dhanush's latest organisational development has sparked speculation about whether the actor could eventually explore a larger public role in Tamil Nadu.

Dhanush Fan Association Gets New Name

Actor Dhanush's fan association has been renamed the Dhanush Welfare Movement, drawing renewed attention to the actor's organised fan network. The association's senior leadership announced the change at a gathering in Coimbatore, where around 3,000 office-bearers were present.

The programme was conducted as a day-long seminar, with discussions focusing on discipline, welfare initiatives and social responsibility. Dhanush was not present at the gathering, but the scale of the event highlighted the existing organisational structure around his fan base.

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The actor, who shot to national fame with his song Why This Kolaveri Di, is estimated by people close to him to have a fan base of around 15 lakh.

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Vijay Connection Fuels Political Buzz

The rebranding has drawn comparisons with actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay. Before launching his political party, Vijay had changed his fan club into a welfare movement and used the organisation for activities such as providing free food, opening libraries and offering legal assistance.

That model gave Vijay's supporters an organised platform for social work and eventually created a network that could be mobilised for political purposes. The similar restructuring of Dhanush's fan association has consequently led to speculation about whether his supporters could also take on a wider public role.

However, Dhanush has not officially announced any decision to enter politics.

Speakers At Coimbatore Gathering

Subramaniam Siva, a film director closely associated with Dhanush, told NDTV that former journalist and AIADMK MP Rabi Bernard addressed the gathering for about an hour. His speech focused on discipline, the lasting impact of welfare activities and the importance of giving back to society through one's earnings.

An ISRO scientist also delivered a motivational address during the event. The presence of speakers from different professional backgrounds added to the seminar's emphasis on social responsibility and community-oriented activities.

Tamil Cinema's Political Legacy

Tamil Nadu has a long history of actors and film personalities entering politics. CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi moved from writing and theatre into active politics, while MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa went from film stardom to becoming chief ministers.

Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, Sarathkumar and Kamal Haasan also pursued political careers, although they did not become chief ministers. Vijay's recent political journey has added a new chapter to this cinema-politics connection.

Dhanush's association with this legacy also extends through his former marriage to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, who considered entering politics before abandoning his plans around the Covid-19 pandemic.

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