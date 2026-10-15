Salman Khan’s Baby Plans Become A Talking Point On Koffee With Karan 9

Salman Khan has once again grabbed attention with his fun and honest answers on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 9. The actor appeared in the opening episode and the conversation took an interesting turn when they discussed children.

During a new rapid fire round, Salman and Karan competed against each other to win a special hamper. However, Salman came up with a funny response that left the host laughing. He said, “Why fight for a hamper? I'll fight for Pamper.”

The host replied, “Pamper will come into your life when you have babies. No one can make me happy if you've kids of your own. What Sanju Baba said, ‘We need chota Salman's in this world'.”

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During an earlier part of the episode, Karan Johar spoke about an emotional topic. He opened up about feeling lonely at times because he does not have a life partner to share his life with.

Salman Khan replied, “You have a family. I know I am lonely because I don't have a partner. But you have kids, you have a mother. So you are fortunate. I will have children at some given point of time. I will have children. That's the most amazing thing and I was really happy for you when you did that.

“So you can never say that I'm lonely. You have two beautiful kids and then they will grow up, and they will have girlfriends and boyfriends, and they'll get married and settle down. They will have children. You will be grandpa.”

The actor told Karan Johar that both of them had made their own choices when it came to having a life partner. He explained that they cannot blame other people or the world for being single because the decision was their own. Salman said he's happy with the path he has chosen and does not regret it. However, he added that having children is still his dream.

Karan Johar is a father of twins, Yash and Roohi, who were born through surrogacy in 2017. He named his son after his late father, producer Yash Johar. His daughter's name, Roohi, is formed by rearranging the letters of his mother's name, Hiroo.

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