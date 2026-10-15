Salman Khan Breaks Silence On His Viral 'Virgin' Comment On Koffee With Karan

Salman Khan has finally explained why he stated that he was a virgin during his earlier appearance on Karan Johar's chat show. The actor revisited the moment on Koffee With Karan Season 9, a remark that has sparked jokes, memes and curiosity for years.

When Salman first made the comment in 2013, many viewers wondered what he really meant. He also spoke about advice from his father, writer Salim Khan, who taught him to keep personal matters private. Salman explained that relationships can change over time and someone you are dating today may not remain part of your life in the future.

During the episode, when Karan Johar asked, “Are you still a virgin?” Salman Khan laughed and replied, “That was a way of saying, Karan, that I don't want to talk about it. That was the way of saying it, because you keep on saying that you're dating so and so and so and so and so and so. I never want to talk about it because, you know, you never know that this is the person who's going to be in your life for the rest of your life. And that person goes ahead and gets married to somebody else.”

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“I've always had this in the time I was 15, 16 years of age. I've seen from my father that, ‘This personal life is a bedroom, living room is the whole country. Whatever you can say in the living room, say to the whole country. Whatever belongs in the bedroom should not come to the living room'.”

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2013, Salman Khan was asked about his love life and if he was a virgin. He said that he was and added that he wanted to save himself for the woman he'll marry in the future. He also joked that the women he has spent time with were only his friends.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Maatrubhumi, followed by Vamshi Paidipally's SVC63 with Nayanthara.

Also Read: Salman Khan Says His Biopic Will Never Be Made, Says 'My Life Will Go To My Grave' On Koffee With Karan

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