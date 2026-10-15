Salman Khan Says His Biopic Will Never Be Made, Says 'My Life Will Go To My Grave’ On Koffee With Karan

If one man could give Koffee With Karan the opening its final season deserved, it had to be Salman Khan. From cheeky confessions and candid revelations to a rapid-fire round featuring an old co-star, Bhaijaan ensured that the show's much-awaited return was anything but ordinary. With Karan Johar's iconic chat show set to bow out after this season, there could hardly have been a more entertaining way to kick things off.

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Salman, who has appeared on the couch only twice before, was the season's first guest. He opened up about various aspects of his life, including relationships, his health, the film industry and dealing with trolls and paparazzi.

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He also faced questions about his personal life, including whether he was still a virgin, bringing the kind of unfiltered conversation that Koffee With Karan fans have come to expect.

One of the most interesting moments came during the rapid-fire round, when Karisma Kapoor joined the show to put Salman through his paces. With Salman competing against Karan for the coveted Koffee hamper, the segment delivered a nostalgic reunion and some entertaining revelations.

Salman Khan Says His Biopic Will Never Be Made

During the segment, Karisma asked Salman who he would choose to direct a film based on his life. The options were Kabir Khan, David Dhawan, Sooraj Barjatya and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While Salman shared an interesting take on what each filmmaker could bring to the screen, he made it clear a biopic about his life would never happen.

“My life will go to my grave,” the actor said, firmly ruling out a biographical film based on his life story.

Explaining his choices, Salman said David Dhawan would be the right fit if his life were to be presented as a comedy. For a traditional, tragic love story, he picked Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while for a series of beautiful love stories, he chose Sooraj Barjatya.

“Kabir Khan, if you want an action kind of love story, of all the things that happened in my life.... And depending on which love story they want to make, we have to get into that as well. But a biopic of my life will never be made. My life will go to my grave,” Salman said.

The answer offered a glimpse into how the actor views the many chapters of his life, while leaving little room for speculation about a big-screen retelling of his journey.

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With Salman bringing his trademark candour, humour and unpredictability to the premiere, the first episode set the tone for what promises to be an eventful final season of Koffee With Karan.

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