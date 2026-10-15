'He Is A Real Monster': Salman Khan's Adorable Cowboy Hat Moment With Salim Khan Wins Hearts

Actor Salman Khan shared a heartfelt yet playful social media post for his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, featuring a picture of the two together in matching cowboy hats. He called Salim the “real monster” and expressed his love and admiration for him.

Sharing the picture on X, Salman wrote, “Howdy partner hee haw at 91 at 1 having one, baap baap hota hai, he is the real monster, hum sab ke baap mein hai dum Vande Mataram. Ek aur din nahi hota ek aur din kam hota hai, u guys get it? God's been kind.”

Through his message, Salman celebrated his father's strength and personality while reflecting on the passage of time, ending with “God's been kind” to express gratitude for his father's long life.

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Salman has often spoken about Salim Khan's active lifestyle and the influence he has had on him. In an earlier interview with DNA, he said, "I feel I should look like him when I get to that age. He walks three rounds of Bandra Bandstand, does Pilates, yoga and a bit of weight training too."

He also praised his father for keeping up with changing times and connecting easily with younger family members, calling him the “coolest dad”.

Salim Khan's Contribution To Bollywood

Salim Khan is one of Hindi cinema's most respected screenwriters. He rose to prominence through his successful partnership with Javed Akhtar. The duo, popularly known as Salim-Javed, wrote several hit films during the 1970s, including Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay.

Their work also played a major role in establishing Amitabh Bachchan's popular angry young man image, which became one of the defining features of his career. Salim-Javed's writing partnership came to an end in the early 1980s, after which both writers continued their careers separately.

Beyond his contribution to films, Salim Khan is also known as the father of actors Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

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Salman Khan's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Salman Khan will next star in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh. The film's release has been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced.

He is also hosting Bigg Boss 20, marking his 15th season as the show's host. Recently, Salman appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 9, where he spoke about his personal life.

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