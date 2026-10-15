'I'd Choose You All Over Again': Sriram Nene Shares Rare Photos On Anniversary With Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene are celebrating 27 years of marriage, and the latter marked the occasion by revisiting some special moments from their wedding day.

On Thursday, October 15, Nene shared a series of old photographs on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their private wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.

Along with the pictures, the cardiovascular surgeon wrote a heartfelt message about their life together and the memories they have shared over the years.

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“27 years ago today, at the Beverly Hills courthouse, we said ‘I do' and began the adventure of a lifetime. Two wonderful sons, countless memories, laughter and love later, I'd choose you all over again,” Nene wrote.

He ended the post with a loving message for his wife, wishing her a happy anniversary and adding, “To infinity and beyond, together.”

The pictures capture some special moments from the couple's wedding. In one photograph, Madhuri, dressed in an ivory outfit, smiles as Nene puts a ring on her finger. He is seen wearing a dark suit and a patterned tie.

Other pictures show the couple sharing a meal and celebrating with family and friends. The photographs offer a glimpse into their wedding, which was a private affair despite Madhuri being one of Bollywood's biggest stars at the time.

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Marriage, Motherhood And Comeback

Madhuri met Shriram Nene through her brother. A doctor who grew up in the US, Nene was unaware of the actress's immense popularity in India when they first met. Madhuri later shared that she appreciated how he treated her like any other person rather than focusing on her celebrity status.

Madhuri and Nene got married in California on October 17, 1999. Their wedding marked the beginning of a new chapter in the actress's life, taking her away from the spotlight for several years.

After their wedding, Madhuri moved to Denver, Colorado, to be with Nene as he continued his medical career. The couple welcomed their first son, Arin, in March 2003, and their second son, Ryan, in March 2005. During these years, Madhuri focused on raising her children while taking up occasional projects in the entertainment industry.

Madhuri returned to films in 2007 with Aaja Nachle, directed by Anil Mehta. After moving back to India with her family in 2011, she resumed acting and went on to star in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Gulaab Gang, Total Dhamaal, Kalank, Maja Ma and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

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