Jailer 2: Hrithik Roshan Channels Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey Style, Fans Spot Familiar Swag

Hrithik Roshan's surprise cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has caught fans' attention, with many drawing parallels between his look and Salman Khan's iconic Chulbul Pandey character from the Dabangg franchise.

Fans Spot Chulbul Pandey Connection

Hrithik's style of tucking his sunglasses behind his collar has reminded viewers of Salman's signature look, sparking discussions on X. One fan pointed out the resemblance, suggesting it could be a nod to Chulbul Pandey and adding that no one could match Salman's swag.

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The comparison has fuelled speculation about whether the styling is a deliberate nod to the Dabangg character. Some fans have also wondered whether Nelson Dilipkumar is a Salman Khan admirer, citing musical references across the two Jailer films.

The first instalment featured the song “Tiger”, while Jailer 2 includes “Tere Naam”, adding to the online discussion about possible Salman-inspired touches.

Rajinikanth-Hrithik Combo Wins Praise

Beyond the Chulbul Pandey comparison, Hrithik's pairing with Rajinikanth has generated excitement among viewers. One fan called the combination a “MASSIVE COMBO”, highlighting Hrithik's swagger and Rajinikanth's screen presence.

Another viewer praised Rajinikanth's signature glass flip and slow walk, Hrithik's entry and Anirudh Ravichander's background score.

Hrithik's Old Bond With Rajinikanth

Hrithik Roshan's cameo in Jailer 2 marks his reunion with Rajinikanth nearly four decades after they shared the screen in Bhagwan Dada (1986). Hrithik, who was just 12 at the time, has fond memories of working with the superstar.

In a 2017 interview with Samachar Plus during the promotions of Kaabil, he recalled how Rajinikanth would take the blame whenever the young actor stumbled over his dialogues, ensuring that his confidence remained intact.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 X Review: Fans Hail Rajinikanth's Swag, 'Banger' First Half And Action, Climax Draws Flak

About Jailer 2

Directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 stars Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who returns to action to protect his family from a powerful criminal network. The cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, along with Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the sequel features Anirudh Ravichander's music and background score. Vijay Kartik Kannan handled cinematography, and R. Nirmal edited the film.

The film hit theatres on October 15, 2026, with a U/A 16+ certificate and a runtime of around 165 minutes. Its release sparked celebrations among fans in India and overseas, with special screenings, giant cut-outs, firecrackers and prayers marking Rajinikanth's return to the big screen.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth Starrer Starts Strong, Eyes Rs 125 Crore Worldwide Opening

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