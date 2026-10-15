The Indian Passport's Latest Ranking Has A Twist: Higher Rank, Lesser Visa-Free Destinations

India has improved its position in the latest Henley Passport Index, climbing one spot to 84th place in October 2026. However, the improvement comes even as Indian passport holders have lost visa-free access to two destinations over the past year.

According to the latest ranking released by Henley & Partners, India shares the 84th position with Algeria and Mauritania. Indian passport holders can now access 55 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance, down from 57 in October 2025, when India ranked 85th.

The latest figures highlight a gap between India's improved position in the global rankings and the travel privileges available to its citizens.

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Singapore continues to hold the top position in the Henley Passport Index, with its passport offering access to 193 destinations without a visa in advance.

Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates jointly occupy second place, with access to 188 destinations each. Sweden ranks third with 187 destinations, while Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and Spain share fourth place, with access to 186 destinations.

The United Kingdom ranks sixth, with a score of 184, while the United States is placed 10th, allowing its passport holders to visit 180 destinations without securing a visa beforehand.

Where Can Indians Travel Without A Visa In Advance?

Despite the decline in its access score, Indian passport holders can travel to 55 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance, according to the October 2026 index.

These include Bhutan, Barbados, Fiji, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal, the Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

Other destinations on the list include Angola, Cambodia, Dominica, Ethiopia, Grenada, Haiti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Myanmar, Palau, Samoa, Sierra Leone, St. Lucia, Vanuatu and the British Virgin Islands.

Entry conditions differ across destinations. Some may offer visa-free entry, while others may permit travellers to obtain a visa on arrival or require an electronic travel authorisation. Travellers should check the applicable entry rules with official authorities before making bookings.

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India's Passport Ranking Has Fluctuated In 2026

India's position in the index has shifted several times this year. The country ranked 80th in January 2026 before rising to 75th in February. It subsequently slipped to 81st in July and has now moved to 84th in the October edition. Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the latest index, ranking 106th with access to just 22 destinations without a visa in advance.

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa before travelling. It covers 227 travel destinations worldwide and draws on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

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