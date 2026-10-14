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Top 10 Most Powerful Passports of 2026: UAE Takes The Top Spot; US Drops To 10th Spot

While the Indian passport occupies the 70th spot on the most powerful passport's list, Indians can travel 30 countries visa free and get visa on arrival in 40 countries. In comparison, American passport holders can travel to 121 countries visa free and get visa on arrival in 46 nations. Read on to find out which are the ten most powerful passports in 2026.

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Top 10 Most Powerful Passports of 2026: UAE Takes The Top Spot; US Drops To 10th Spot
Here is a list of top 10 strong passports around the world.
Image: Unslpash

Travelling the world is a dream for many, but visa applications, paperwork and long waiting periods can often make international trips a challenge. A powerful passport can make the process considerably easier, allowing holders to visit more destinations without applying for a visa in advance. In 2026, the UAE has emerged as the leader in the global passport rankings, while the US has slipped one place from its position a year earlier. India, meanwhile, ranks 70th, while Pakistan stands at 42nd, with visa-free access to just 13 destinations, according to the rankings cited.

Passport rankings are based on the number of destinations holders can visit visa-free or with a visa on arrival. The higher the ranking, the greater the travel access. Here is a look at the 10 most powerful passports in the world in 2026.

Rank 1: United Arab Emirates | Visa free access to 182 countries | The UAE retains the world's most powerful passport rank, providing citizens visa free entry to 182 countries.

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Rank 2: Singapore and Malaysia | Visa free access to 175 countries | A Singapore and Malaysian passport holder gets visa free access to top destinations in Asia and Europe.

Rank 3: Spain | Visa free access to 174 nations | Spain tops the list of countries in Europe wherein Spaniards get travel access, along with the right to live and work across the European Union.

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Rank 4: Occupying the fourth rank are Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Netherlands, Finland, Italy, Switzerland, Greece, Portugal, Austria, Croatia, Norway, Ireland and Japan | Visa free access to 173 countries

Rank 5: Malta, Slovenia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia and South Korea | Visa free access to 172 countries.

Rank 6: Romania, Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Lithuania | Visa free access to 171 countries along with the right to live and work in other EU member states.

Rank 7: Cyprus and the United Kingdom | Visa free access to 170 countries

Rank 8: Canada, Liechtenstein and New Zealand | Visa free access to 169 countries

Rank 9: Iceland and Australia | Visa free access to 168 countries

Rank 10: United States | Access to 167 destinations | American passport holders can travel to many major global destinations with minimal visa paperwork, making international trips easier to plan.

READ | Most Dangerous Countries In 2026: These Nations Have The Highest Crime Rate In 2026

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