Top 10 Most Powerful Passports of 2026: UAE Takes The Top Spot; US Drops To 10th Spot

Travelling the world is a dream for many, but visa applications, paperwork and long waiting periods can often make international trips a challenge. A powerful passport can make the process considerably easier, allowing holders to visit more destinations without applying for a visa in advance. In 2026, the UAE has emerged as the leader in the global passport rankings, while the US has slipped one place from its position a year earlier. India, meanwhile, ranks 70th, while Pakistan stands at 42nd, with visa-free access to just 13 destinations, according to the rankings cited.

Passport rankings are based on the number of destinations holders can visit visa-free or with a visa on arrival. The higher the ranking, the greater the travel access. Here is a look at the 10 most powerful passports in the world in 2026.

Rank 1: United Arab Emirates | Visa free access to 182 countries | The UAE retains the world's most powerful passport rank, providing citizens visa free entry to 182 countries.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Rank 2: Singapore and Malaysia | Visa free access to 175 countries | A Singapore and Malaysian passport holder gets visa free access to top destinations in Asia and Europe.

Rank 3: Spain | Visa free access to 174 nations | Spain tops the list of countries in Europe wherein Spaniards get travel access, along with the right to live and work across the European Union.

ALSO READ | Tallest Buildings In The World: How Many Have You Visited

Rank 4: Occupying the fourth rank are Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Netherlands, Finland, Italy, Switzerland, Greece, Portugal, Austria, Croatia, Norway, Ireland and Japan | Visa free access to 173 countries

Rank 5: Malta, Slovenia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia and South Korea | Visa free access to 172 countries.

Rank 6: Romania, Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Lithuania | Visa free access to 171 countries along with the right to live and work in other EU member states.

Rank 7: Cyprus and the United Kingdom | Visa free access to 170 countries

Rank 8: Canada, Liechtenstein and New Zealand | Visa free access to 169 countries

Rank 9: Iceland and Australia | Visa free access to 168 countries

Rank 10: United States | Access to 167 destinations | American passport holders can travel to many major global destinations with minimal visa paperwork, making international trips easier to plan.

READ | Most Dangerous Countries In 2026: These Nations Have The Highest Crime Rate In 2026

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.