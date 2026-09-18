Passport Rules Amended: From Fee Hikes To Validity For Children Under 15 — All You Need To Know

The Ministry of External Affairs has notified fresh passport rules that extend the validity period for passports issued to children under 15.

Under the newly substituted Sub-Rule (1A) of Rule 12, a 36-page ordinary passport issued to a child under 15 years of age will remain valid for five years from the date of issue, or until the child turns 18, whichever is earlier.

The regulations, signed by Joint Secretary and Chief Passport Officer BS Mubarak, came into force immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette on 15 September.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

They amend the Passports Rules, 1980, which were last updated in June this year.

Fee Hikes Across Categories

The amendments also mandate that fee structures across all application types strictly follow the updated rates in Schedule IV of the Passports Rules, 1980.

The Ministry had earlier revised fees for all passport-related services, with the new rates taking effect from 1 July. The hike applies across fresh issuance, renewal, Tatkaal processing, replacement of lost or damaged passports, and Police Clearance Certificates.

For adults, a 36-page passport under the normal category will now cost Rs 2,500, up from Rs 1,500, while a 60-page booklet will cost Rs 3,500, against Rs 2,000 earlier.

ALSO READ: India Hikes Passport Fee Effective July 1; Tatkal Levy Raised To Rs 5,000

Tatkaal charges have risen too: a 36-page passport under Tatkaal will now cost Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 3,500, and a 60-page Tatkaal passport will cost Rs 6,000, up from Rs 4,000.

Replacement of a 60-page passport under Tatkaal will now cost Rs 8,500, compared with Rs 5,500 earlier.

For minors, a 36-page fresh or reissue of passport under the normal category will now cost Rs 1,750, up from Rs 1,000, while Tatkaal for the same will cost Rs 3,000.

Discounts And Exceptions

The Ministry said a 10% discount will continue for fresh applications by children below 8 years and senior citizens above 60 years, though the concession will not apply to reissue cases.

ALSO READ: UAE Tweaks Visa-On-Arrival For Indians: Check Who's Eligible For Visa-Free Entry

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.