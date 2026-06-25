India Hikes Passport Fee Effective July 1; Tatkal Levy Raised To Rs 5,000

The central government has hiked passport application fees, effective from July 1, 2026 onwards according to an official notice by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 24 of the Passports Act, 1967(15 of 1967), the Central Government hereby makes the following amendments to the Passports Rules, 1980," the notification stated.

As per the new amendments, applicants aged 18 years and above, as well as minors aged 15-18 years applying under this category, the fee for a fresh passport or reissue of a passport with 36 pages has been fixed at Rs 2,500 under the normal category.

Earlier, the passport issuance fees for adults was Rs 1,500 for a 36-page booklet; and 2,000 for a 60-page booklet. Those under 18 had to pay Rs 1,000 (valid for 5 years or until they reach 18). Minors up to 8 years old receive a 10% discount on fresh applications.

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Moreover, the Tatkaal category attracts a fee of Rs 5,000 under the revised fee structure, up from Rs 3,500 earlier. For a 60-page passport, the charges will be Rs 3,500 for normal applications and Rs 6,000 for Tatkaal applications.

In case of a lost or damaged passport, applicants will have to pay higher charges. The fee for issuing a replacement 36-page passport will be Rs 5,000 under the normal category and Rs 7,500 under Tatkaal, while replacement of a 60-page passport will cost Rs 6,000 for normal applications and Rs 8,500 for Tatkaal applications.

For minor applicants below 18 years of age, a fresh passport or reissue of a 36-page passport will cost Rs 1,750 under the normal category and Rs 4,250 under Tatkaal. Replacement of a lost or damaged 36-page passport for minors will attract a fee of Rs 4,250 under normal applications and Rs 6,750 under Tatkaal.

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