Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Lupin, Siemens Energy And LTM — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd.? Should you hold shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy LTM Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Lupin Ltd.?

Jatin Gedia, vice president - technical research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies and Jash Shah, Fundamental Research Analyst, Latin Manharlal provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Larsen & Toubro (CMP: Rs 3,632)

Shah: Hold

Hold the stock.

Lots of order wins are on the way.

More and more orders will come in with the Gulf rebuilding itself.

ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 1,389.40)

Gedia: Buy

Has a good setup.

Can buy for short term.

LTM (CMP: Rs 4,235)

Gedia: Buy

Overall IT space has been positive.

Most of the results have been positive.

One can enter.

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Lupin (CMP: Rs 1,980.90)

Gedia: Buy

Risk-reward is favourable at current levels.

One can enter.

Siemens Energy (CMP: Rs 2,957)

Shah: Buy

Buy the stock.

Mahindra & Mahindra (CMP: Rs 2,861.70)

Shah: Buy

Would pick this stock in the IT space.

ALSO READ: Tech Mahindra Q2: Board Recommends 1:1 Bonus Share Issue; To Pay Rs 15 Per Share Dividend

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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