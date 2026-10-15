L&T Finance Q2: Net Profit Jumps Nearly 33% To Rs 975 Crore, Total Income Also Up 27%

L&T Finance Ltd. reported a nearly 33% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, supported by higher income, according to its financial results filed with the stock exchanges on Thursday.

The non-banking financial company's net profit attributable to owners rose 32.7% to Rs 975 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year, compared with Rs 735 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total income for the quarter increased 27% to Rs 5,484 crore from Rs 4,336 crore a year earlier, the company's unaudited consolidated financial results showed.

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The results were approved by L&T Finance's board at a meeting held on October 15, 2026. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,484 crore in the September quarter from Rs 4,336 crore in the year-ago period. Interest income, the company's largest revenue component, increased to Rs 5,158 crore from Rs 4,037 crore.

Fee and commission income also grew to Rs 326 crore from Rs 289 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses, however, increased to Rs 4,165 crore from Rs 3,347 crore a year earlier. Finance costs rose to Rs 1,970 crore from Rs 1,634 crore, while impairment on financial instruments climbed to Rs 629 crore from Rs 506 crore.

Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 737 crore from Rs 593 crore, while other expenses rose to Rs 559 crore from Rs 424 crore.

Despite the increase in expenses, consolidated profit before tax rose to Rs 1,319 crore in the September quarter from Rs 989 crore in the year-ago period.

Profit after tax stood at Rs 973 crore, compared with Rs 735 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The profit attributable to the company's owners was Rs 975 crore, while the non-controlling interest reported a loss of Rs 2.34 crore.

For the six months ended September 30, L&T Finance reported consolidated total income of Rs 10,728 crore, up from Rs 8,595 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Profit attributable to the company's owners stood at Rs 1,878 crore in the first half of FY27, compared with Rs 1,436 crore a year earlier.

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The company's consolidated loan book stood at around Rs 1.32 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 1.18 lakh crore at the end of March 2026, according to its financial statements.

L&T Finance's standalone results also reflected growth, with total income rising to Rs 5,484 crore from Rs 4,333 crore in the year-ago quarter. Standalone profit after tax increased to Rs 968 crore from Rs 728 crore.

The consolidated financial results were reviewed by the company's audit committee and approved by the board. The statutory auditors conducted a limited review of the results.

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