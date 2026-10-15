Salzburg Vs AC Milan Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Europa League Match?

AC Milan will take on Salzburg in a UEFA Europa League 2026-27 league-phase match on Thursday, October 15.

The Italian club will look to secure a positive result away from home as it continues its campaign in Europe's second-tier club competition.

Salzburg head into the fixture after a goalless draw against Grazer AK in the Austrian Bundesliga on October 10.

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They remain unbeaten in the league, with five wins and three draws from eight matches, and are placed second in the standings.

Salzburg will look to build on their strong domestic run when they host the Italian side. Danny Röhl's team has scored 18 goals and conceded four in the league so far.

AC Milan, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo in Serie A on October 11. Adrien Rabiot scored for Milan before Cas Odenthal equalised for Sassuolo.

Milan remain unbeaten in the league and have collected 12 points, placing them fifth in the standings. The Rossoneri will aim to turn their domestic consistency into a positive European result against Salzburg.

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria. Both teams will be aiming to collect valuable points in the league phase, making this an important fixture for their European campaigns.

Here is everything you need to know about the live streaming and television broadcast of the Salzburg vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League match in India.

Salzburg vs AC Milan: Date And Time

The Salzburg vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League match will be played from 10:15 PM IST on Thursday, October 15

Salzburg vs AC Milan: Venue

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria.

Salzburg vs AC Milan: Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have faced each other four times in major European competition, with Milan winning three matches and the other encounter ending in a draw.

Salzburg are yet to register a win against the Italian side.

Salzburg vs AC Milan: Recent Form (Most Recent One First)

Salzburg: W-D-W-W-D

AC Milan​: D-D-L-W-D

Salzburg vs AC Milan​: Predicted Lineups

Salzburg: Christian Früchtl (GK); Stefan Lainer, Kevin Boma, Tim Drexler, Dominik Schmid; Abubakr Barry, Frans Krätzig; Jesper Lindstrøm, Sota Kitano, Yorbe Vertessen; Haris Tabaković.

AC Milan​: Mike Maignan (GK); Strahinja Pavlović, Matteo Gabbia, Mario Gila; Pervis Estupiñán, Adrien Rabiot, Luka Modrić, Samuel Chukwueze; Diego Moreira, Christian Pulisic; Gonçalo Ramos.

Salzburg vs AC Milan​: Live Telecast Details

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Salzburg vs AC Milan: Live Streaming Details

The Salzburg vs AC Milan Europa League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription in India.

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