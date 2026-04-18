WWE WrestleMania 42 Live Streaming: Night 1 Match Card; When, Where To Watch In India?

Las Vegas is playing host to a major moment in the wrestling calendar, with WWE WrestleMania 42 set to take over the city in a two-evening extravaganza.

Held at Allegiant Stadium, the event is expected to showcase a compelling mix of title matches and high-profile rivalries, featuring some of WWE's biggest names on the international stage.

This year's WrestleMania carries significant stakes, with several long-running storylines set to culminate on wrestling's biggest platform. CM Punk is slated to put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Roman Reigns, widely known as the Original Tribal Chief. Randy Orton has embraced a darker persona and has set his sights on former ally Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Saturday Match Card

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

At WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a high-profile clash. Widely regarded as one of the most formidable figures in the company's history, Orton boasts an extraordinary resume, including 14 world title reigns, Grand Slam status, two Royal Rumble victories and a Money in the Bank triumph.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are no strangers to one another, having once been allies in The Legacy and sharing a long-standing bond over the years. Rhodes' connection to the Undisputed WWE Championship runs deep: he held it for 378 days during his first reign and 159 days in his second. Having endured a gruelling journey to reclaim the title, he now prepares to defend it against the very mentor who once guided him.

Women's World Championship Match

A deeply personal rivalry is set to unfold at WrestleMania, where Liv Morgan will challenge Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Morgan earned her title shot after emerging victorious in the 2026 Royal Rumble, outlasting 29 other contenders.

Along the road to the showpiece event, she found herself in a series of tense confrontations with Vaquer and Jade Cargill. The decisive moment came when Vaquer disrupted Morgan's interview and questioned her legitimacy, prompting the Rumble winner to make her choice clear.

Seth Rollins vs Gunther

A high-profile showdown awaits at WrestleMania as Seth Rollins and Gunther prepare to collide. Rollins' decorated career features six world championships, two Intercontinental and two United States title reigns, along with a 2019 Royal Rumble victory and multiple Money in the Bank successes.

Gunther arrives with his own formidable credentials, having held the World Heavyweight Championship twice, claimed the 2024 King of the Ring crown and set a record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match

Tensions have reached boiling point as Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee prepares to defend her title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. The rivalry has intensified since Lee's return to WWE after more than a decade away, where she teamed up with CM Punk in a Mixed Tag Team contest against Lynch and Seth Rollins, ultimately forcing Lynch to submit at Wrestlepalooza.

Lee followed that up with another decisive victory, making Lynch tap out again during a WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2025.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line in a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way contest at WrestleMania, as champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend defend against the teams of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss; Bayley and Lyra Valkyria; as well as the Bella Twins. The reigning champions, known as the Irresistible Force, claimed the titles from Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky in late February and have since established themselves as a dominant and uncompromising duo.

Unsanctioned Match

WrestleMania will play host to a chaotic showdown as Jacob Fatu faces Drew McIntyre in an Unsanctioned Match, the culmination of a feud that has descended into outright mayhem. Both competitors have pushed the limits with a series of violent encounters.

Fatu was instrumental in derailing McIntyre's title ambitions against Cody Rhodes, while McIntyre staged a surprise comeback after appearing to walk away from SmackDown, attacking Fatu mid-match against Trick Williams.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

A blockbuster Six-Man Tag Team bout is set for WrestleMania, pitting Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and LA Knight against World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory, along with streaming star IShowSpeed. The Vision have relentlessly pursued The Usos in recent months, a campaign that reached its peak when Paul and Theory secured the titles, with IShowSpeed's unexpected involvement tipping the balance.

Night 1 Start Time

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 is scheduled to start from 3:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

WrestleMania 42 will not be televised on any television channel in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch WrestleMania 42 on the Netflix app and webiste.

ALSO READ: 'See You In Las Vegas': John Cena To Host WWE WrestleMania 42

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.