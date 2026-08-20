England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

England will look to build a substantial first-innings lead against Pakistan on Day 2 of the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, on Thursday, Aug. 20. After bowling Pakistan out for 171, England reached 112/2 at Stumps on Day 1, trailing by just 59 runs.

The hosts will aim to erase the deficit quickly and put Pakistan under pressure, while the visitors' bowlers will need early wickets to keep themselves in the contest.

The opening day was dominated by England's disciplined seam attack, which made immediate inroads after Pakistan captain Salman Agha lost the toss and was asked to bat. Ollie Robinson set the tone on the very first ball of the Test, trapping Azan Awais lbw for a duck.

Despite a brief period of resistance from Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique, who shared a solid partnership to rebuild the innings, Pakistan suffered a sudden and dramatic collapse in the afternoon session.

Josh Tongue complemented Robinson effectively, picking up key wickets in the middle and lower order with his pace. Pakistan lost seven wickets for 54 runs and were bowled out for 171 in under 49 overs.

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England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 2: Date And Time

Day 2 of the 1st Test between England and Pakistan will be played on Thursday, Aug. 20, starting at 3:30 p.m. IST.

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 2: Live Telecast

Day 2 of the 1st Test between England and Pakistan will be telecast live on Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD in India.

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 2: Live Streaming

Day 2 of the 1st Test between England and Pakistan will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 2: Venue

The 1st Test between England and Pakistan is being played at Headingley, Leeds.

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 2: Playing XIs

England: Joe Root (c), Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith, Ollie Robinson, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali

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