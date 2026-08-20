BMC Announces Gen Z Fellowship: Check Criteria, Application Fee, Duration, Stipend And Other Details

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a Gen Z Fellowship Programme in order to give young professionals hands-on exposure to municipal administration, policy implementation and civic governance. The initiative is modelled in part on the Maharashtra government's Chief Minister Fellowship Programme, The Times of India reported.

BMC's announcement was posted by its official Maji Mumbai, Aapli BMC account on X on Thursday, August 20.

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The fellowship is expected to have 50 fellows, who will be deployed across important BMC offices and departments, TOI reported. The fellowship will run for 12 months and fellows will be appointed on a contractual basis rather than as permanent BMC employees.

Selected fellows will receive Rs 61,500 per month as contractual remuneration. For the full 12-month term, that works out to be Rs 7.38 lakh in total renumeration.

Criteria for Applicants

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and not more than 28 years old.

Applicants must be graduates in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks.

Applicants are required to be proficient in writing, reading and speaking Marathi, and have adequate knowledge of Hindi and English.

Applicants are also required to have knowledge of computers and internet usage.

How to Apply?

The application window is August 19 to August 31. The application fee is Rs 500, including GST, payable online. Eligible candidates can apply online through the BMC website until August 31.

Selection Process

The reported selection process will have two principal stages:

Online preliminary screening examination - 100 marks Interview - 100 marks

Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview on the basis of their performance in the preliminary examination. The recruitment details indicate that three candidates per available post are to be shortlisted on merit. With 50 positions, that would mean up to 150 candidates could be shortlisted for interviews.

Selected candidates will also be required to undergo medical examination and police verification before the contractual appointment is finalised.

What Will The Fellows Do?

The fellowship is designed to give participants practical exposure to how the BMC functions. According to TOI, fellows may be attached to the offices of the Municipal Commissioner, Additional Municipal Commissioners, Mayor, Standing Committee Chairman as well as Heads of various BMC departments.

Their work can include policy implementation, project planning, data analysis, report preparation and administrative coordination. Fellows may also assist departments in monitoring and tracking civic projects and initiatives, the report added.

Why Has BMC Launched The Programme?

The stated objective is to bring young people's ideas, technological skills and fresh perspectives into the municipal administration. The initiative follows the broader model of Maharashtra's Chief Minister Fellowship Programme, which gives young professionals exposure to government functioning and policy making. The initiative follows an earlier BMC proposal reported by NDTV in April 2026 for a "Mayor Next Gen Fellows Programme", which envisaged young fellows using technology to monitor issues such as roads, garbage management, public transport and sanitation.

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