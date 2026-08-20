Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 6: Check How The Two Films Performing

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer Awarapan 2 continued to dominate Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 at the box office on Day 6, with a wide gap separating the two films' India net collections according to Sacnilk's estimates.

Day 6: Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947

Awarapan 2, directed by Nitin Kakkar, collected a net of Rs 6.75 crore across 11,071 shows on Day 6. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 128.29 crore and total India net collections to Rs 107.50 crore so far according to Sacnilk's figures. The film had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within five days according to the Economic Times.

In contrast, Batwara 1947 recorded a net of Rs 1.40 crore across 6,475 shows on Day 6. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 38.17 crore and total India net collections to ₹32.15 crore so far.

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Worldwide Competition

Overseas, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 25.30 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 153.59 crore.

While Batwara 1947 collected Rs 0.50 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 7.25 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 45.42 crore according to Sacnilk's estimates.

Awarapan 2 Leads The Box Office

Awarapan 2 has performed substantially better than Batwara 1947 at the box office during the opening week, the Times of India reported.

While Awarapan 2 has maintained a strong theatrical run and crossed the ₹100 crore milestone within its first week, Batwara 1947 has seen its daily collections fall sharply after the Independence Day weekend according to available trade estimates.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi Film Sees Good Hold On Weekdays

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