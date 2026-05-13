RCB vs KKR: Check Raipur Weather Forecast Ahead Of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders head into match 57 of IPL 2026 on Wednesday with contrasting playoff scenarios.

While RCB are challenging for a top-two finish to secure the added safety net of the Qualifier, KKR are fighting to keep their faint hopes of making a late run for the playoffs alive at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

RCB currently sit second on the IPL 2026 points table with 14 points from 11 matches. A victory against KKR would take them to 16 points and put the defending champions on the verge of officially securing a playoff berth, while also strengthening their hold on a crucial top-two finish.

For KKR, the equation is far more urgent. The 2024 champions are eighth with nine points from 10 games after enduring a disastrous start to the season. However, four consecutive victories have revived their campaign, and another win in Raipur is essential to keep their playoff hopes alive heading into the final stretch.

Both teams come into this game with momentum on their side after impressive victories in their last outings.

RCB snapped a run of back-to-back defeats by beating Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a dramatic last-ball thriller that officially eliminated MI from the tournament. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with the ball, dismantling Mumbai's top order with figures of 4/23 before also smashing a crucial six in the final over of the chase to help secure the win. Krunal Pandya also played a stellar knock against his former team, rescuing Bengaluru from a collapse at 39/3 with a composed 73 off 46 balls, battling severe cramps to ensure RCB get the win that keeps them on-course for a top-two finish.

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KKR, meanwhile, dismantled Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to register their fourth straight victory. Finn Allen produced one of the standout knocks of IPL 2026, hammering an unbeaten 100 off just 47 deliveries, including 10 sixes, as Kolkata chased down 143 in only 14.2 overs.

Before Allen's assault, KKR's bowling attack laid the foundation for victory. Anukul Roy (2/31) and Sunil Narine (1/17) controlled the middle overs with spin, while Kartik Tyagi (2/25) chipped in with crucial strikes to restrict Delhi to 142/8.

The biggest spotlight tonight will be on Virat Kohli, who enters the contest under unusual scrutiny after back-to-back ducks. The former RCB captain is still the team's highest scorer after a strong start to the season, but now faces pressure to rediscover his form ahead of the crucial phase of the tournament.

Weather

The weather forecast for Raipur, however, could end up playing as decisive a role as the form book, with heavy dew expected to influence toss strategy and second-innings conditions.

According to IMD and local weather projections, rain is highly unlikely during the match window, with only a one percent chance of precipitation expected from 7:30 p.m. IST onwards. Conditions are forecast to remain clear, calm and dry throughout the evening. "Mainly clear sky, becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening," it said.

Temperatures at the start of play are expected to hover between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius before easing slightly later in the night. However, the bigger concern for teams will be the sharp rise in humidity and the likelihood of significant dew during the second innings.

The expected dew could make batting substantially easier under lights, with the ball likely to skid onto the bat. At the same time, bowlers, particularly spinners, could struggle with grip and control, while pacers may find yorkers and slower balls difficult to execute consistently.

Given those conditions, the toss could prove decisive, with the captain winning the toss almost certain to opt to bowl first in Raipur.

Based on the last game at this venue, the pitch has shown characteristics of being a competitive, relatively balanced surface, rather than a pure batter's paradise. The pitch provided help for seamers, with 14 of 15 wickets taken by fast bowlers.

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