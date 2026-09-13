India vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming, Score: Where To Watch Asia Cup 2026 Final

India will face Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. India will look to cap off a strong campaign by lifting the continental title, while Sri Lanka will aim to produce a memorable performance and retain the trophy for a second consecutive Asia Cup.

India vs Sri Lanka Women: Preview

India have been unbeaten throughout the tournament and will be aiming to reclaim the title, while Sri Lanka have also gone through the competition without a defeat and will look to retain the trophy they won in 2024.

The final will be the third consecutive Asia Cup title clash between the two sides, adding another chapter to their growing rivalry.

India have been the dominant side in the tournament so far. Harmanpreet Kaur's team topped their group before defeating Bangladesh by 40 runs in the semi-final.

Shafali Verma has been India's standout batter, scoring 168 runs in four innings, while Smriti Mandhana has contributed 154 runs. The opening pair has provided India with a strong platform throughout the competition, with both batters having a strike rate above 169.

With the ball, Deepti Sharma has been one of India's biggest match-winners. The all-rounder has taken 11 wickets in four matches, putting her level with Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu at the top of the tournament's wicket-taking charts.

Shree Charani has also impressed with eight wickets, giving India a potent spin attack for the Dubai conditions.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have reached the final after a four-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second semi-final. Their campaign has been powered by experienced captain Chamari Athapaththu, who has contributed with both bat and ball.

Harshitha Samarawickrama has also been among Sri Lanka's leading performers with 89 runs, while Nilakshika Silva has scored 86.

The final also allows India to avenge their defeat in the 2024 edition. Sri Lanka beat India by eight wickets in the final in Dambulla two years ago to claim their maiden Women's Asia Cup title. India, who have the title seven times, will now be chasing a record-extending eighth title, while Sri Lanka will be determined to defend their crown in Dubai.

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India vs Sri Lanka Women: Date And Time

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final will be played on at 8 p.m. IST on Sunday.

India vs Sri Lanka Women: Venue

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

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India vs Sri Lanka Women: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Nimasha Meepage, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Chethana Vimukthi

India vs Sri Lanka Women: Live Telecast

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

India vs Sri Lanka Women: Live Streaming

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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