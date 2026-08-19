East Bengal vs SC Delhi Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; When, Where To Watch Durand Cup Semi-Final?

Sporting Club Delhi, the surprise package of the Durand Cup 2026, will face 16-time champions East Bengal FC in the first semi-final in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Form, too, is on their side heading into the clash. SC Delhi arrive in the semi-final battle after a 5-1 demolition of FC Raengdai, while East Bengal will hope to keep their momentum going as they eye a 17th Durand Cup title and add to their century-old legacy.

East Bengal come into the match on the back of a 1-0 win over Indian Army FT in the quarterfinals. It wasn't their most polished performance as the Red and Gold Brigade missed a few easy chances, but PV Vishnu's solitary strike proved enough, with goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa producing several crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet.

The squad, however, looked visibly fatigued after playing three matches in just 10 days, including an AFC Champions League Two playoff alongside their Durand Cup fixtures.

Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas didn't hold back in the post-match press conference, calling the packed scheduling in Indian football "stupid" and warning it would only hurt the overall quality of the game in the country going forward.

Despite the fatigue, East Bengal have shown defensive discipline and an attacking edge under Habas. The challenge now is consistency as SC Delhi won't be an easy team to overcome, and this is a must-win, knockout clash for the Red and Gold Brigade.

A win would take East Bengal to their 27th final appearance and further validate Habas' system, while anything less could prove an unwanted setback ahead of their ACL Two group stage matches and the upcoming ISL season.

SC Delhi vs East Bengal: Venue

The Durand Cup 2026 semifinal clash between SC Delhi and East Bengal FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as the Salt Lake stadium, on Wednesday.

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Match Date, Kickoff Time

The exciting clash between SC Delhi and East Bengal FC will start at 7 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.

Probable Lineups

SC Delhi: Nora Fernandes (GK), Duvan Viáfara, Ashutosh Mehta, Manoj Md, Lamgoulen Gogou Hangshing, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Juan Pena, Mohammed Azhar, Tomba Singh, Md. Aimen, Rodriguinho

East Bengal: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Hardik Bhatt, Lalchungnunga, Anwar Ali, Sandip Mandi, Mohammed Rashid, Dani Ramirez, Jeakson Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Rohit Danu, PV Vishnu

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The live broadcast of the big match can be watched on Sony Sports 2 television channel in English, as well as Sony Aath channel in Bangla.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans can watch live streaming of the match on Sony LIV app and website.

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