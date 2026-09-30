Can India Chase Down 406 Vs West Indies? Check Their Top-3 Highest Successful Chases In ODIs

India will have to pull off a record chase in the ongoing second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati on Wednesday if they are to clinch the series.

Batting first, West Indies posted a mammoth 405/7, powered by centuries from John Campbell (101), Shai Hope (104) and Amir Jangoo (114). The West Indies top order took full advantage of the conditions, putting the Indian bowlers under pressure throughout the innings.

India have never successfully chased a target of over 400 in an ODI. Their highest successful chase came in 2013, when they scored 360 in just 43.1 overs against Australia in Jaipur.

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That chase was powered by Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, who took the game away from Australia with an attacking batting display.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still playing for India in this match, the two veterans will once again be expected to lead the chase and take the team home.

In fact, the only successful chase of more than 400 in men's ODI cricket came in 2006, when South Africa chased down Australia's 434 in Johannesburg.

India Bowlers Struggle

None of the Indian bowlers managed to make a significant impact on Wednesday, as the West Indies batters took advantage of loose bowling from both the pacers and spinners.

Debutant Auqib Nabi was among India's most expensive bowlers. He conceded 84 runs in 8.5 overs at an economy rate of 9.5. Gurnoor Brar also struggled, leaking 96 runs in his 10 overs at an economy rate of 9.6.

India, however, have made a flying start to their chase. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have combined to score 172 runs in just 18 overs, giving India a strong platform in pursuit of the daunting target.

At No. 3, last-match centurion Virat Kohli will be expected to continue the momentum and play a key role in India's attempt to chase down 406.

India's Successful Chases In ODIs

360 vs Australia - 2013, Jaipur 351 vs England - 2017, Pune 351 vs Australia - 2013, Nagpur

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