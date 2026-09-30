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Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Check India Position After Day 12 As China Lead Standings

India have climbed to eighth place in the Asian Games 2026 medal standings after taking their overall tally to 60 medals, including 10 golds, 21 silvers and 29 bronze medals.

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Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Check India Position After Day 12 As China Lead Standings
Gold medallist Neeru Dhanda poses during the medal ceremony after the trap mixed team shooting event at the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday.
PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

India climbed to eighth position in the Asian Games 2026 medal standings after a highly productive day on September 30, taking its overall medal tally to 60. The Indian contingent has won 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze medals so far.

India added four gold medals on September 30, with compound archers completing a clean sweep in the men's, women's and mixed team events, while Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai won the mixed team trap gold in shooting.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026 Day 12 Highlights: India's Archery Gold Rush, Shooting Glory, Hockey Final And More

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India also added bronze medals through boxing and wrestling. 

China continues to sit at the top of the Asian Games 2026 medal standings, with 275 medals, including 150 gold. Japan are second with 199 medals, including 50 gold, while South Korea occupy third place with 102 medals.

Meanwhile, India are just behind Bahrain in the standings, with Bahrain having 21 medals but 11 golds, one more than India's 10 gold medals. As the Asian Games medal table is ranked primarily by the number of gold medals, Bahrain are seventh while India are eighth.

Overall Medal Standings As Of September 30

ALSO READ: India Beat China 238-237 To Win Men's Compound Archery Gold

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