Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online?

Brighton & Hove Albion will host Arsenal in a Premier League Matchweek 5 clash at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, September 19.

Arsenal currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with 12 points from four matches, having won all four of their league games so far. Brighton & Hove Albion, meanwhile, are fifth with seven points, having recorded two wins, one draw and one defeat.

Arsenal's perfect league start continued with a 2-0 victory away against Sunderland in their previous Premier League game.

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They then followed that result with a 4-2 win over Ipswich Town in the EFL Cup. The Gunners have won all of their matches across competitions so far this season.

Brighton, meanwhile, registered a convincing 5-0 away win against Coventry City in their previous Premier League outing. They then came from two goals down to beat Manchester United 3-2 in the EFL Cup at Old Trafford.

For Arsenal, William Saliba remains out with a back injury.

Kickoff Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday, September 19.

Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 18

Brighton & Hove Albion: 5

Arsenal: 8

Draws: 5

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

Brighton & Hove Albion: W-L-D-W-W

Arsenal: W-W-W-W-W

Match Referee

Darren England will be the match referee for the Brighton & Hove Albion-Arsenal contest.

Predicted Lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion: Bart Verbruggen (GK); Ferdi Kadioglu, Lewis Dunk, Luka Vuskovic, Olivier Boscagli; Pascal Gross, Yasin Ayari; Diego Gomez, Malick Yalcouye, Maxim De Cuyper; Charalampos Kostoulas.

Arsenal: David Raya (GK); Jurrien Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Bruno Guimaraes, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Christos Tzolis; Kai Havertz.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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