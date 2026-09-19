OpenAI CEO Sam Altman To Brief UN Security Council On AI Next Week: Report

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to brief the United Nations Security Council next week on artificial intelligence and its implications for international security, Reuters reported.

Citing an OpenAI spokesperson, Reuters reported that the 15-member Security Council is scheduled to hold an open meeting on AI and international security on Wednesday during the UN General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders in New York.

“Sam Altman will brief an open UN Security Council meeting in person next week,” an OpenAI spokesperson told Reuters.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: OpenAI Is Open to Slowing Cutting-Edge AI, CEO Sam Altman Tells Staff

According to the spokesperson, Altman is expected to discuss the need for international coordination and shared safety standards, along with measures OpenAI is taking to ensure the benefits of AI reach people globally.

Diplomats also told Reuters that Anthropic could have a high-level presence at the meeting, although its participation had not been confirmed. Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The meeting has been convened by France, which holds the Security Council presidency for September. French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot will chair the session.

A concept note circulated by France to Security Council members and seen by Reuters said the meeting would focus on the risks of AI being misused for malicious purposes and the need to promote its safe and responsible development.

The note also highlighted concerns over the potential loss of control over advanced AI models and their use in developing or facilitating activities that could affect international peace and security.

The Security Council first held a meeting on the risks posed by AI in 2023. At the time, China warned that AI should not become a “runaway horse”, while the US raised concerns about the technology being used for censorship or repression.

ALSO READ: 'Not Much Time to Act': Sam Altman Calls For Urgent Global Response To AI Cyber Threats

Altman has previously warned about the potential risks posed by advanced AI. In a 2015 essay, he described the development of superhuman machine intelligence as potentially posing a major threat to humanity.

Reuters reported that the upcoming meeting comes as AI companies and researchers face growing calls for stronger international safeguards around increasingly powerful AI systems.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.