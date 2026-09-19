Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 16: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Maintains Steady Pace

Mirzapur: The Movie continues its strong run at the box office on Day 16. The Pankaj Tripathi starrer crossed the Rs 200-crore-net mark in India on Thursday as it entered its third week in theatres. While daily collections have gradually declined, the film has maintained a steady pace through its second week.

Day 16 Box Office Collection

Mirzapur: The Movie has collected Rs 53 lakh net in India so far on Day 16 across 1,635 shows. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 206.73 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 246.27 crore. The final data for Day 16 is yet to be reported.

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The film recorded an overall occupancy of 15% so far on Day 16. The Hindi 2D version registered 12.69% occupancy in morning shows, while data for the afternoon and night shows is yet to be reported.

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Day-Wise Collection

According to Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. Collections declined from Day 4 onwards, with the film earning Rs 16 crore on Day 4, Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5, Rs 12.55 crore on Day 6 and Rs 10.55 crore on Day 7. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 148.45 crore.

The film began its second week with Rs 9.50 crore on Day 8. It earned Rs 13.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 13.25 crore on Day 10 before its daily collections declined. The film collected Rs 5.50 crore each on Days 11 and 12, followed by Rs 3.75 crore on Day 13 and Rs 4 crore on Day 14. Its second-week collection stood at Rs 54.75 crore.

On Day 15, Mirzapur: The Movie earned Rs 2.75 crore.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is a 2026 Hindi action-crime thriller based on the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film brings several characters from the series to the big screen and was released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in key roles.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios, Mirzapur: The Movie marks the franchise's transition from streaming to the big screen.

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