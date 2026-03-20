Audi F1 Team Boss Jonathan Wheatley Departs, Cites 'Personal Reasons' Amid Aston Martin Links

Audi's maiden season in Formula 1 has suffered an early bump in the road, with Team Principal Jonathan Wheatley stepping down with immediate effect just two races into the 2026 season. Wheatley took over only last April, joining Audi's predecessor Sauber, who gave him a first break as team principal.

The Englishman made a strong start to his tenure, with plenty of points finishes in his first season in charge, including a breakthrough maiden podium finish for Nico Hülkenberg at Silverstone. He then led the team's transition as Audi entered the world of F1 for the first time, delivering a debut points finish for the German manufacturers at the season opening Australian Grand Prix.

Audi confirmed the development on March 20 in an official statement, citing "personal reasons" for Wheatley's sudden exit. "Due to personal reasons, Jonathan Wheatley will depart the team with immediate effect. The team thanks Jonathan for his contribution to the project and wishes him the best for his future endeavours," Audi said.

The statement went on to add that Mattia Binotto will be taking over the role of team principal, adding to his role within the team. "Mattia Binotto, Head of Audi F1 Project, will continue leading the team while taking over additional responsibilities as Team Principal. Since joining at the helm of the project in 2024, Mattia has been in charge of the transformation of the team as Audi prepared for and ultimately entered F1 as a chassis and power unit manufacturer."

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Aston Martin Move Fuels Paddock Speculation

Wheatley's sudden exit has also intensified speculation around a potential move to Aston Martin, where he could reunite with Adrian Newey, his long-time colleague from their championship-winning stint at Red Bull. Under his leadership, Audi showed signs of competitiveness, which also caught the eye of billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll whose Aston Martin team are struggling to compete under Newey.

The acclaimed designer who took over as team principal at Aston Martin this season, has overseen a torrid start to the season, finishing outside the points in the opening two races. The team's decision to switch to a Honda power unit has backfired, with the car lacking performance and producing heavy vibrations.

The car's troubles were highlighted by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso retiring from last Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix after losing feeling in his hands and feet. The team's struggles led to speculation earlier on March 20, that Newey would step aside from his leadership duties to focus on technical matters, with Wheatley returning to England to take over as team principal.

However, Aston Martin were quick to quell these rumours by issuing a statement saying, "The team will not be engaging in media speculation about its senior leadership team. Adrian Newey continues to lead the team as Team Principal and Managing Technical Partner."

The team also issued an 'update' from Lawrence Stroll, who backed Newey calling him "the most successful engineer in the history of the sport."

An update from Lawrence Stroll. pic.twitter.com/wLtZ0ZZpV0 — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 20, 2026

Despite this “immediate exit”, Wheatley will be expected to have a stipulated period of gardening leave before he is free to join any competitor on the grid.

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