London Marathon: Inside Adidas 'Supershoe' That Powered Sabastian Sawe's World Record

Sabastian Sawe's 1:59:30 at the 2026 London Marathon, the first sub-two-hour finish in a competitive race, has redefined the limits of endurance sport. The Kenyan shaved 65 seconds off Kelvin Kiptum's previous world record, delivering a performance that will long be remembered in the history books.

Sawe's run came in a race of unprecedented pace, with Yomif Kejelcha finishing second in 1:59:40 and Jacob Kiplimo third in 2:00:28, with all three athletes bettering the previous world record. Kejelcha, who became only the second man to break the two-hour barrier after Sawe, was also wearing the same Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 shoes as the marathon winner.

In the women's race, Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa pulled away from Kenya's Hellen Obiri in the last mile to win in a time of 2 hours 15 minutes and 41 seconds, she too was wearing the same shoes as Sawe and Kejelcha.

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The Shoe Behind The Sub-Two Breakthrough

The Evo 3 has been described as a “moonshot” in racing design, becoming the first elite marathon shoe to drop below the 100-gram mark. Weighing in at around 97 grams, it is significantly lighter than competing “super-shoes", which typically fall in the 180–220 gram range.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Patrick Nava, general manager of running at Adidas said: "This is a testament to the years of hard work and dedication they have made, alongside our innovation team, who have built a supershoe which breaks new ground."

The design follows a “one-race” philosophy, prioritising peak performance over durability, with a stripped-back upper and minimal outsole.

At its core is Adidas' Lightstrike Pro Evo midsole, a non-compression moulded foam that is claimed to be 50% lighter than standard racing compounds while delivering higher energy return. The shoe operates within World Athletics regulations, with a 39mm heel and 36mm forefoot stack, producing an aggressive 3mm drop aimed at keeping runners forward on their stride cycle.

A key shift from previous models is the introduction of ENERGYRIM, a carbon-integrated system replacing the brand's earlier EnergyRods. The structure is designed to provide a more uniform propulsion and stability under load, supporting sustained high-speed running deep into the race.

Ahead of the race, Sawe was asked whether the shoe was capable of delivering a world record. His response was direct: “Yep.” The performance that followed effectively validated that claim.

Retailing at around $500 and released only in limited edition drops, where runners had to sign up for a chance to get their hands on a pair ahead of the London Marathon 2026, the Evo 3 is currently one of the most expensive running shoes on the market.

Adidas have said they plan a wider release for the shoe in the fall marathon season.

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