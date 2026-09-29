Asian Games 2026: Gulveer Singh Completes Medal Hat-Trick With 5000m Bronze

India's ace runner Gulveer Singh has completed a memorable medal hat-trick at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Tuesday after winning the bronze medal in the men's 5,000m final.

The Indian distance runner clocked 13 minutes 32.75 seconds to finish third and claim his third medal at the ongoing edition of the Games.

Bahrain's Birhanu Balew won the gold medal with a time of 13 minutes 30.79 seconds, while Japan's Tomonori Yamaguchi took silver after finishing in 13 minutes 31.43 seconds.

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The bronze, added to his growing tally of medals at the Asian Games, saw Gulveer achieve a great feat on his campaign, which has been fruitful till now.

Gulveer had earlier bagged silver medals in the men's 1,500m and 10,000m events.

The 21-year-old took 3 minutes 31.13 seconds to finish second in the 1,500m final, while he had completed the 10,000m final in 28 minutes 29.38 seconds to win another silver medal.

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Gulveer's silver in the 10,000m was an improvement on his performance at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou, where he had won the bronze medal in the event.

His latest bronze in the 5,000m means Gulveer has now collected three medals across three different distance events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

The 5,000m podium was decided by a closely fought race, with Balew finishing less than two seconds ahead of Gulveer. Yamaguchi also finished narrowly ahead of the Indian, with just over a second separating the two.

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Gulveer is enjoying a dream season, having also won two medals at the recently concluded 2026 Commonwealth Games. He claimed silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m.

Gulveer's three-medal haul at the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 adds to India's athletics medal tally at the Asian Games and caps an impressive run for the Indian runner in Nagoya.

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