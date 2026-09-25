Asian Games 2026: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Patil Win Silver For India In Shooting

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar and Rudrankksh Patil combined to win the silver medal for India in the men's 50m rifle 3-position team event at the Asian Games on Friday. The Indian trio finished with a score of 1762-94x, four points behind China, who claimed the gold medal with 1766-95x. South Korea took the bronze after scoring 1751-87x.

Aishwary and Niraj also qualified for the eight-man individual final after finishing third and fourth, respectively, in the qualification round. Aishwary was third with 102.9 points after the kneeling position, while Niraj was placed eighth with 97.1 after 10 shots in the 3P final. In the prone position, Aishwary shot 102.4 to take his total to 205.3 and was placed sixth, while Neeraj remained in last place after a 103.8 to stretch his total to 200.9.

Aishwary moved up to fifth place after 25 shots with 256.5 points, even as Niraj continued to struggle at the bottom. Then, a 10.7 kept Aishwary in the hunt for a medal, even as Japan's Naoya Okada bowed out in sixth with a total of 313.8.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Rudrankksh finished ninth with 585-26x and missed out on a place in the individual final. The rules allow a maximum of two shooters from a single National Olympic Committee (NOC) to compete in the final. Rudrankksh's score was also higher than Kazakhstan's Islam Satpayev in qualification, but the two-per-NOC rule meant the Indian shooter could not advance. Satpayev eventually took the bronze medal in the individual final.

ALSO READ: India Clinch First Shooting Gold Medal In Asian Games 2026

India's Shooting Tally Reaches 10

India's shooting contingent has now collected 10 medals at the Asian Games, including one gold, five silver and four bronze medals.

The country's only shooting gold came on Friday, when Suruchi and Kamaljeet won the 10m mixed air pistol event. Kamaljeet and Suruchi shot a total of 484.6 in the final in which the top four pairs qualify for the medal round. They were followed by South Korea's Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo (478.0) in second place. The Koreans were 6.6 behind Kamaljeet and Suruchi, which showed the Indian pair's dominance in the final.

ALSO READ: Asian Games: Manush Shah And Diya Chitale Enter Semifinal, Assure India Table Tennis Medal

(with PTI inputs)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.