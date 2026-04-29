Al Nassr Vs Al Ahli Live Streaming: Cristiano Ronaldo's Title-Chasers Host Back-To-Back Asian Champs In Crucial Clash

Cristiano Ronaldo's three-year wait for a first major title with Al Nassr could be about to end, as the Riyadh-based side booked their place in the AFC Champions League Two Final next month and now enter the final five-game stretch of the season, with a five-point lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League table.

Al Nassr are on a 19-game winning streak across competition, having added a couple of dominant wins in Asia's second-tier continental competition. A 4-0 dismantling of Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League Two quarterfinals was followed by a 5-1 rout of Qatari side Al Ahli, with Kingsley Coman scoring a hat-trick to seal a dominant comeback.

However, title run-ins are seldom easy, and Al Nassr's first challengers on their march to the domestic league title are a team who are operating at a higher continental tier to their hosts, fresh from winning back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles.

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Al Ahli overcame Japan's Machida Zelvia after a gruelling, ill-tempered 120-minutes final where Matthias Jaissle's side played nearly an hour with ten men but still found a way through. Feras Albrikan came off the bench to score an extra-time winner, sealing the result that underlines Al Ahli's resilience and big-game temperament.

Domestically, Al Ahli remain outside the immediate title picture, however sitting third with a game in hand keeps them mathematically in the race and a win against the league leaders is a non-negotiable to keep their faint hopes alive.

The earlier meeting between the two sides this season was an entertaining high-scoring affair which ended with Al Nassr's first defeat of the season. That 3-2 defeat triggered a notable dip, as Ronaldo's side went on to lose three successive matches, culminating in a 3-1 defeat to Al Hilal, whom they face again early next month.

Those remain their only defeats of the campaign, raising the stakes for Jorge Jesus' side as another slip-up would reopen the title race at a critical juncture.

Al Nassr's preparations have been affected by reports of a flu outbreak within the squad. Sadio Mané remains a major doubt after failing to complete the final training session, while Kingsley Coman is also reportedly dealing with illness. There are additional concerns around defensive availability, with Iñigo Martínez potentially sidelined. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, is unaffected and expected to lead the line.

For Al Ahli, the physical toll of a 120-minute continental final, much of it with ten men, could force rotation. Key figures however will remain central to their plans with the team reliant on Ivan Toney's movement up front, Franck Kessié's control in midfield, Riyad Mahrez's magic on the wings and Édouard Mendy's consistency in goal.

Predicted Lineups

Al Nassr (4-2-3-1) : Bento; Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Íñigo Martínez; Kingsley Coman, Marcelo Brozović, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Sadio Mané; João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo (C).

: Bento; Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Íñigo Martínez; Kingsley Coman, Marcelo Brozović, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Sadio Mané; João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo (C). Al Ahli (4-2-3-1): Édouard Mendy (C); Zakaria Al Hawsawi, Roger Ibañez, Merih Demiral, Rayan Hamed; Franck Kessié, Valentin Atangana; Wenderson Galeno, Enzo Millot, Riyad Mahrez; Ivan Toney.

Venue and Match Timing

The Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match will be played at Alawwal Park, Riyadh, from 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 29.

How To Watch Live Telecast

The Al Nassr vs Al Ahli match will not be broadcast in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming

The Al Nassr vs Al Ahli match will be streamed live on the Fancode app. Users will be required to purchase a match pass.

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