Sri Lanka Cricket In Turmoil As Shammi Silva, Entire SLC Board Resign Amid ICC Concerns: Report

Sri Lanka's cricket administration has been thrown into turmoil as Shammi Silva and the entire executive committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the country's governing body of the sport, resigned on Wednesday, a move that had been approved at a special meeting a day earlier.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the resignations followed a request from Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who reportedly met Silva last week to facilitate a smooth exit amid mounting public criticism and allegations of financial irregularities. According to an official statement issued by SLC , Silva and other office-bearers had stepped down with immediate effect, informing both the president and sports minister Sunil Kumara Gamage.

The government is now expected to appoint an interim committee, likely to be headed by former MP Eran Wickramaratne. Former cricketers Sidath Wettimuny and Roshan Mahanama are also expected to be part of the new setup, although no official confirmation has been made.

Silva, who first took charge in 2019 after succeeding Thilanga Sumathipala, consolidated his position by winning four consecutive terms. While he oversaw record revenues for SLC, his tenure was frequently criticised over allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

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On the field, Sri Lanka's results remained inconsistent. Despite Asia Cup triumphs, the men's team struggled in major tournaments, including a ninth-place finish at the 2023 ODI World Cup and early exits in the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups. Even the recent appointment of Gary Kirsten as head coach has not eased calls for administrative reform.

The transition, however, raises legal concerns. As per SLC rules, vacancies should be filled internally by a vice-president, but both Jayantha Dharmadasa and Ravin Wickramaratne have also stepped down, complicating the process.

The government may instead rely on provisions of the Sports Law of 1973 to install an interim body. However, this risks breaching the strict anti-interference regulations of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which has historically opposed state involvement in cricket administration.

As highlighted in the report, a similar situation in 2023 led to Sri Lanka's suspension by the ICC after then sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe attempted to remove the board. The suspension resulted in funding cuts and relocation of tournaments.

To avoid a repeat, authorities are positioning the current development as a voluntary resignation rather than a government-imposed change. However, if the ICC views it as political interference, Sri Lanka could once again face sanctions, making the coming weeks crucial for the future of its cricket administration.

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