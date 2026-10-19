Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Match Live On TV And Online

Afghanistan face Zimbabwe in the second match of the ODI Tri-Series in the UAE on Monday, October 19, 2026, at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Zimbabwe come in on a high after a 99-run win over Bangladesh in the opener. Afghanistan, who have not lost an ODI to Zimbabwe in eight years, play their first match of the series.

Zimbabwe Top The Table After A Thumping Opener

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Zimbabwe lead the series with two points after beating Bangladesh by 99 runs on Saturday. Craig Ervine scored 93, and Brendan Taylor 81, and their 150-run fourth-wicket stand set up a total of 271/8.

Brad Evans then took 4/45 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 172. It was Sikandar Raza's first win as Zimbabwe's ODI captain. The result also came after three straight losses to Australia at home.

Bangladesh will be without Litton Das for the rest of the series after he was ruled out with a hip injury.

Afghanistan Arrive In Form

Afghanistan won their last ODI series 4-0 in Ireland in August. Rahmat Shah leads the side, which includes spinners Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, and their spin attack will fancy its chances on the slow Abu Dhabi surface.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Date And Time

The 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the ODI Tri-Nation Series will be played on October 19 from 5 p.m. IST.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Venue

The 2nd ODI between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in the ODI Tri-Nation Series will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

Form guide (Most Recent One First)

Afghanistan: A-W-W-W-W

Zimbabwe: W-L-L-L-L

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 31

Afghanistan: 20

Zimbabwe: 10

No result: 1

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Live Telecast

There is no confirmed broadcast for the upcoming contest.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

The live stream of the ODI Tri-Nation Series 2026 will be available on the Fancode App and website with an active subscription.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ziaur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote

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Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl/Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani.

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