Imperial Researchers Develop Bioloon — Faster-Degrading Alternative To Conventional Balloons

Researchers at Imperial College London's Department of Chemical Engineering have developed Bioloon, a modified natural latex material designed to offer a more environmentally friendly alternative to conventional party balloons.

The project was led by Professor Jason Hallett, with PhD researcher Jules Cumming spending three years developing the new material. Rather than creating an entirely new substance, the researchers modified natural latex derived from rubber trees, the same basic material used in conventional balloons.

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Traditional latex balloons are strengthened through sulphur vulcanisation, a process that involves sulphur accelerators, antioxidants and activators. While the process provides strength, elasticity and durability, it also makes balloons difficult to biodegrade and can result in chemical substances entering the environment.

Designed to Break Down Faster

Bioloon uses a different approach to link polymer chains without the harmful sulphur additives used in conventional balloon production. According to the researchers, the resulting material retains the stretchiness, strength and feel of traditional balloons while being easier to inflate and capable of being manufactured using standard processes.

The researchers say Bioloon can naturally break down into biomass within around nine months, offering a potential alternative to conventional balloons that can persist in the environment for much longer periods.

Environmental Concerns

Imperial researchers estimate that around 20–25 billion balloons are purchased globally each year, reported Euro News. They noted that discarded balloons can pose risks to wildlife, particularly birds and marine animals, while conventional balloon materials and additives can contribute to environmental pollution.

Commercialisation Plans

The research was partly supported through a partnership with an events company seeking a more sustainable balloon. Cumming and Professor Hallett worked with event-business founders Charlotte Melia and Christie Molgaard on the development and commercialisation of Bioloon.

The team hopes to bring the product to consumers within the next one to two years. Researchers also believe the underlying chemical approach could potentially be applied beyond balloons to other single-use latex products and industrial waste streams.

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