Fali Sam Nariman: Judiciary's 'Bhishma Pitamah' Who Minced No Words, Combined Intellect And Ethics

For Nariman, a guiding light for lawyers down the decades, it didn’t matter who was in power. Appointed additional solicitor general of India in May 1972, he resigned from the post just a day after Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency on June 26, 1975. Rare those days, and even now, this possibly deprived him of opportunities in the latter half of the career to serve the nation as the solicitor general or attorney general for India.