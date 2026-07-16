What Is NPS PRIDE-DISHA? This New Tool Helps You Compare Pension Funds And Choose The Correct One

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has launched NPS PRIDE (P-Pension Fund | R-Returns for | I-Informed | D-Decision & | E-Empowerment) DISHA. It is a digital comparison and decision-support tool that enables subscribers to evaluate the historical performance of schemes and pension funds under the National Pension System (NPS).

Unlike the existing point-to-point return indicators method over one, three, five, or 10 years, the new tool evaluates performance using daily Net Asset Value (NAV) history to compute investment outcomes using the Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR) methodology, enabling realistic, time-weighted performance comparisons.

This tool empowers users to make informed retirement planning decisions after analysing how regular monthly contributions would have grown across different pension funds over a chosen review period.

The calculator has been designed to improve transparency in pension fund performance evaluation, enable informed comparison between pension schemes, help subscribers understand long-term retirement wealth creation and promote data-driven investment decision-making.

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Why has PFRDA launched NPS PRIDE-Disha?

Until now, NPS subscribers have traditionally assessed pension funds based on point-to-point returns of individual schemes such as Equity (E), Corporate Bonds (C) and Government Securities (G). However, these metrics may not accurately reflect the investment experience of subscribers who make regular contributions over a long period.

Since subscribers invest across different asset classes in a defined proportion, the regulator rolled out the new platform that uses the Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR) methodology to measure returns on periodic investments.

This allows subscribers to compare how their retirement corpus would have accumulated under different pension funds and investment choices based on actual historical performance.



What can NPS subscribers do with the new tool?

Built using historical scheme-wise NAV data dating back to 2008, NPS PRIDE-Disha covers nearly 5,000 days of daily NAVs across pension funds for accurate performance analysis. PFRDA claims that the platform currently offers nearly 4,800 investment combinations using more than 1.10 lakh NAV data points.



Subscribers can use the platform to do the following:

Market-Wide Benchmarking: It also displays performance of all eligible pension funds for contextual comparison.

Visual Insights: Bar charts present corpus accumulation and return comparisons clearly.

XIRR-Based Returns: Computes annualised returns using XIRR based on actual cash flow timing.

Corpus Amount Display: Shows the final accumulated corpus at maturity, calculated using actual contributions, NAV growth, and compounding-giving users a clear view of their projected wealth.

Scheme and Pension Fund Comparison: Compare Active Choice, Auto Choice and Composite Scheme options in an intuitive visualization.

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How can subscribers access the tool?

Subscribers can access NPS PRIDE-DISHA through the PFRDA website via the PRIDE portal (https://pfrda.org.in/pride-calculator)

To use the tool, subscribers need to enter their month and year of birth, investment start date and monthly contribution amount.

They can then select up to two schemes and compare different NPS investment options, such as Active Choice, Auto Choice or Life Cycle options, to see how their retirement corpus would have grown based on historical performance.

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