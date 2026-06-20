What Happens If You Die Without A Will In India? A Lawyer Explains

Death is one of life's certainties. Yet for something so inevitable, most families spend remarkably little time preparing for what comes after it. The consequences often surface only when a loved one passes away. A bank account needs to be accessed. A house has to be transferred. Shares, fixed deposits and mutual funds need new owners. Then comes the uncomfortable discovery that there is no will.

At that point, grief is quickly followed by paperwork, legal procedures and sometimes disputes. Families who assumed that assets would automatically pass on to the next generation often find themselves navigating succession laws, heirship certificates and court processes they have never heard of before.

"It's an uncomfortable conversation that most people don't want to address," says Varghese Thomas, Partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors. "If you do address it, there are innumerable consequences which can be avoided." The reality, Thomas says, is that a large number of inheritance-related queries do not begin with contested wills. They begin with the absence of one.

Here are five key questions that determine what happens when someone dies without a will in India.

Who decides where your assets go?

If a person dies without leaving a will — known legally as dying "intestate" — the distribution of assets is determined by law rather than personal wishes. "Intestate means having passed away without a will. Which automatically means that it is the law which dictates how the asset is to be transferred," Thomas explained.

The applicable law depends on the community to which the deceased belonged. Hindus, Buddhists and Jains are governed by the Hindu Succession Act. Christians and Parsis fall under the Indian Succession Act, while Muslims follow their personal laws.

For a Hindu male, the rules are relatively straightforward. Assets are distributed equally among the widow, mother and children.

"Let's say there is a hundred rupees, and there is the widow, there is the mother of the deceased and the two children. There are four parts, which means each would be entitled to 25 rupees. It's as simple as that," Thomas said. Sons and daughters inherit equally.

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What if you're not governed by the Hindu Succession Act?

Then, the rules change. For Christians governed by the Indian Succession Act, the spouse generally receives one-third of the estate, while the remaining portion is divided equally among the children. If there are no children, the order of succession widens to include other relatives.

"The spouse's share goes up to 50% and the balance is then divided amongst the kindred," Thomas said. "It starts with the father of the deceased, then the mother and then the siblings."

The system may eventually evolve if more states adopt a Uniform Civil Code similar to Uttarakhand's framework. "If you go into a concept of the Uniform Civil Code, all these personal laws will come to an end as far as succession is concerned," he noted.

How do families actually transfer assets?

Knowing who inherits is only half the battle, with the actual challenge being proving it. Thomas says the most practical solution is obtaining a legal heirship certificate, which identifies the lawful heirs of the deceased.

The certificate can typically be obtained through state government portals by submitting the death certificate and relationship documents. Once issued, it becomes the key document required for transferring property, bank accounts, fixed deposits and investments.

"Most banks or depositories would ask for an heirship certificate so they know who it has to be transferred to," Thomas explained.

Does a nominee automatically become the owner?

Many investors assume that the nominee named in a bank account, mutual fund folio or demat account automatically becomes the owner of the asset after death. That is not how the law works.

"The legal position is that the nominee is not the one who is entitled to it simply because he or she is the nominee," Thomas said.

Instead, the nominee acts as a temporary holder until the legal heirs establish their rights. "They're guardians till such time as the actual successor steps in and then you do the transfer."

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What happens if the heirs want to sell the assets?

Inheritance becomes more complicated when multiple heirs inherit a single property. If the family wants to sell the asset and divide the proceeds, an heir may need to approach the court for a Letter of Administration.

"It's actually a process through the court which finally issues a Letter of Administration to one of the heirs," Thomas said. The process authorises an heir to administer the estate, sell the asset and distribute the proceeds among beneficiaries.

"It's a process which can take between eight, twelve, fifteen months depending on which court you are in," he said.

Thomas sees two kinds of inheritance cases. The first involves disputes where family members challenge a will. The second — and often more common — involves families left trying to figure out what to do because there was no will at all. India's succession laws provide a framework for transferring wealth. But they cannot replace clarity.

"Clients come to us and say my dad or my uncle passed away, assets are there, but we don't know what to do next," he says. "You ask, is there a document? They say there's no document. So then what applies? Does the law kick in? What is the law mandate in terms of where these assets go?"

The answer depends on a combination of succession laws, legal documents and procedural requirements that most people only encounter once in their lives.

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