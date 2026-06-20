Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Thriller Starts Strong, Mints This Amount

Maa Inti Bangaaram has kicked off its theatrical run with a respectable opening at the box office.

The Samantha Ruth Prabhu-led entertainer collected an estimated Rs 5.35 crore net in India on its first day across 2,658 shows. The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 6.20 crore, while the worldwide gross has already reached Rs 12.80 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The Telugu version contributed Rs 5.15 crore net from 2,040 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of nearly 37%. The Tamil version added Rs 0.20 crore net from 618 shows while registering around 15% occupancy.

Notably, the Telugu version accounted for more than 96% of the film's total Day 1 India net collection.

Occupancy Trends

Audience response strengthened steadily through the day for the Telugu version. Overall occupancy stood at 39.12%, beginning with 26.15% in morning shows before rising to 36.15% in the afternoon. Evening occupancy climbed further to 40.15%, while night shows recorded the highest turnout at an impressive 51.38%.

The film also witnessed exceptional response in its premium EPIQ format screenings. Occupancy touched 96% overall, with night shows running at a perfect 100% occupancy in Hyderabad.

Region Wise Performance

Among the key Telugu markets, Visakhapatnam emerged as the strongest centre with 60.3% occupancy, followed by Mahbubnagar at 54.5%, Vijayawada at 51%, Hyderabad at 50.3% and Warangal at 49.3%.

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Guntur recorded 38.5% occupancy, while Karimnagar and Kakinada registered 40.8% and 40.5% respectively. Chennai posted 28.5%, Bengaluru recorded 24.5%, and Mumbai remained on the lower side with 17.8% occupancy. NCR, despite a limited release, registered 34% occupancy with strong night-show growth.

State Wise Gross Report

State-wise, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed the lion's share of the film's business with a gross collection of Rs 4.75 crore on Day 1. Karnataka followed with Rs 0.90 crore, while Tamil Nadu added Rs 0.40 crore. Kerala contributed Rs 0.05 crore, and the rest of India accounted for Rs 0.10 crore, taking the film's total domestic gross collection to Rs 6.20 crore.

About The Film

Directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, the action-comedy family thriller stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Diganth Manchale, Gauthami and Srinivas Gavireddy. Samantha also co-produces the film under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, alongside Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru.

The story follows a woman carrying a dangerous secret from her past who must protect the family that doubts her when old threats return.

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