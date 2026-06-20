SpiceJet Receives Rs 150 Crore First Tranche Of ECLGS Funding From Bank of India

Budget carrier SpiceJet has received Rs 150 crore from Bank of India under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), according to sources familiar with the matter.

The amount marks the first tranche of a proposed Rs 500 crore funding package being processed for the airline under the government-backed credit guarantee scheme. The remaining Rs 350 crore is expected to be disbursed in phases, sources said.

The funding comes as SpiceJet continues efforts to strengthen liquidity and restore capacity amid ongoing financial challenges. The airline is among the first beneficiaries of the Rs 5,000-crore credit facility earmarked for the aviation sector under ECLGS 5.0, sources added.

The ECLGS programme was expanded to provide additional support to sectors affected by operational and financial stress, with airlines receiving a dedicated allocation to help meet working capital requirements and sustain operations.

NDTV Profit reached out to SpiceJet for comment on the development. The airline did not respond to queries at the time of publication.

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