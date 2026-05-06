Want Rs 2 Lakh Pension By 45? Here's The Initial SIP You Need To Start With

With more young professionals starting their careers early, financial planning for early retirement is gaining traction. In recent times, many investors are exploring ways to retire well before the conventional age, and systematic investment strategies are emerging as a key tool to achieve that goal.

The difference between an average investor and a smart one often comes down to approach. While many investors stick to a fixed SIP in equity mutual funds, others increase their investment at regular intervals. This approach, known as a step-up SIP, can significantly improve long-term returns.

What is Step Up SIP?

A step-up SIP lets investors automatically increase their SIP amount at regular intervals, such as every 6 or 12 months. For example, an SIP of Rs 1,000 can be raised by Rs 100 each year, gradually boosting the investment.

Also known as a top-up SIP, it offers flexibility by allowing investors to increase contributions either by a fixed amount or a percentage.

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The Initial SIP You Need To Start With

According to market estimates, a 25-year-old investor aiming to retire at 45 could build a retirement corpus of around Rs 3.65 crore through disciplined SIP investing.

This would involve starting with a monthly SIP of Rs 9,000, increasing it annually by 15%, and assuming an average return of 15% over 20 years. Such a strategy can help accumulate a substantial fund within two decades.

Post-retirement, this corpus can be shifted into a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), which typically offers returns of around 7% annually. Based on these estimates, the investment could generate a monthly income of approximately Rs 2 lakh, while still leaving an emergency fund.

SIP Step-up Impact

Experts highlight that opting for a step-up in SIP contributions plays a crucial role in achieving such outcomes. While a 10% annual increase is commonly followed, those targeting early retirement may need to push it closer to 15% to meet their goals.

“In normal conditions, an investor takes a 10% annual SIP step-up. However, if someone wants to retire at 45, then it is advised to maintain an annual step-up of 15%," SEBI-registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki was quoted as saying by Mint.

Explaining the advantage of the strategy, Pankaj Mathpal, CEO & MD at Optima Money Managers, said that while equity mutual funds provide the option of a yearly SIP step-up, many investors go for an annual step-up. “This leads to almost half of the amount which they could have accumulated by opting for the annual step-up,” he noted.

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Turning Your Corpus into Monthly Income with SWP

After building a retirement corpus, investors can generate a steady monthly income by shifting the amount into an SWP. For instance, investing the entire Rs 3.65 crore corpus in an SWP after retiring at 45 can help create a regular income stream for the next 40 years.

Solanki noted that while Rs 40,000 per month may be sufficient today for a lower middle-class retiree, inflation, estimated at around 7% annually, could push this requirement to nearly Rs 2 lakh per month over the next two decades. Supporting this, Pankaj Mathpal said SWPs can deliver returns of around 6–7% annually, helping investors stay ahead of inflation.

Based on these projections, a disciplined investor could potentially draw a monthly income of Rs 2 lakh while still maintaining an emergency corpus of over Rs 6.7 crore.

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