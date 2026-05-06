L&T, M&M, Quess Corp, APL Apollo, Petronet LNG, Poonawalla Fincorp And More Q4 Review — Check Targets, Upside, Key Drivers

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Report

HDFC Securities, in its latest Q4 FY26 results review, has shared a mixed outlook across a wide set of stocks including Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, APL Apollo Tubes, Petronet LNG, Poonawalla Fincorp, Sobha, Aavas Financiers and Quess Corp, with clear stock-specific calls spanning Buy, Add and Reduce ratings along with revised target prices.

While the brokerage remains bullish on L&T and Sobha as its key ‘Buy' ideas, it suggests a more measured stance on M&M, APL Apollo, Quess and Aavas, and flags downside risks in Petronet LNG and Poonawalla Fincorp amid sector-specific headwinds and valuation concerns.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Q4 Result Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Coforge May Rally 54% Says Motilal Oswal After Strong Q4 Results; Stock Remains Top Pick — Here's What Driving It

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.



Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.